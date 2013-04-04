Workplace Culture
By Staff Report
Oct. 10, 2020
COVID-19 is rapidly changing how businesses operate. We recognize that organizations need an extra helping hand right now. So we’re offering our platform for free to new sign-ups over the coming months.
Sign up today and our Workforce Success team will gladly provide a personal, online walkthrough of our platform to help you get started.
Set your team up for success:
Managers should meet with employees to determine how work and job requirements can be done remotely from home either full time or certain days of the week.
Set employees up for success – at home
Help employees set up an appropriate workspace that is separate and distinct from their “home space” and conducive to working effectively without interruptions. Make sure:
Focus on performance and results
Be clear on employee priorities, focusing on the expectations, tasks and responsibilities agreed upon as measures of success.
Managers and employers should be proactive in regular communications between managers, coworkers and customers to stay connected and resolve issues as they arise.
Ensure that your accomplishments, project status, outcomes and deliverables are visible as appropriate. It’s important to avoid being out of sight, out of mind.
Invite and encourage feedback from co-workers, management and customers about how a virtual work arrangement is affecting them.
Learn more: The Workforce.com platform offers plenty of features to support remote teams.
Remote workers should be accessible, responsive and reliable
Utilize appropriate communication methods so employees can stay connected with managers, co-workers and customers.
Update their email, voicemail greeting, staff calendar etc. on a regular basis with a schedule, availability (or not) and contact information.
Checking all communications platforms and voicemail frequently is imperative.
Both employers and employees can demonstrate trustworthiness by being predictable, reliable, taking promises seriously and following through on commitments.
Managing work and preserving time for life is crucial
Remote workers should find ways to “disengage” from work and have quality personal time when traditional boundaries between work and home life are no longer clear.
Set reasonable limits to work hours and determine how to meet work requirements and still preserve personal time.
Build in short breaks and work during periods of peak energy.
For Workforce.com users there are features on our platform available to keep communication lines open during this difficult time. Chat with your staff, schedule according to operational changes, manage leave, clock in and out remotely, and communicate changes through custom events, among other things.
Source: Diane Burrus, WFD Consulting, Waltham, Massachusetts, April 4, 2013.
The information contained in this article is intended to provide useful information on the topic covered, but should not be construed as legal advice or a legal opinion. Also remember that state laws may differ from the federal law.
We build robust scheduling & attendance software for businesses with 500+ frontline workers. With custom BI reporting and demand-driven scheduling, we help our customers reduce labor spend and increase profitability across their business. It's as simple as that.
Hi, My name is Meg and this is my introduction to Workforce.com
Find out how Workforce.com powered vaccine sites with demand driven scheduling and attendance.
Workplace Culture5 tips to reduce employee no call, no shows
Summary No call, no shows are damaging to businesses. High no call, no show rates could suggest problem...
absence, attendance, no call, no shows, time
Workplace CultureThe pros and cons of tip sharing in restaurants
The number of people who always tip when dining in restaurants is declining. That’s bad news for restau...
hospitality, restaurants, tip jar, tip sharing, tipping
Workplace CultureLeaders’ Guide to Winning Back Employees in 2022: Closing the Gaps in Employee Expectations
Historical novelist Mary Renault said, “There is only one kind of shock worse than the totally unexpect...
employee expectations