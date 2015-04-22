Recruitment
By Greg Moran
Apr. 22, 2015
When it comes to finding talent, there’s no doubt about it — we now have unprecedented access and an ever-increasing degree of sophistication. That’s why the term “bad hire” should be considered an oxymoron. And, for some forward-thinking executives, it already is.
Whether discussing an established Fortune 500 or an innovative startup, there is no greater predictor of future success than a streamlined workforce, dedicated to its mission and willing to stay on board through the good and bad. Finding the best employees to run your company and retaining them in the face of rapidly shifting personal and professional needs, a fickle marketplace and poaching competitors might feel something akin to trapping a unicorn, but it’s really not that magical.
There’s nothing wrong with the tried and true unless it prevents you from attempting the new. Hiring practices have historically relied almost solely upon the passive gathering of old information, with an eye toward making the best judgment possible about an individual’s future. Regardless of how skilled your recruiters’ intuition for talent is, this approach relies too much on guesswork and conjecture, factors that can now be mitigated using advanced metrics and sophisticated data collection techniques.
According to Jean-Paul Issonat Monster Worldwide, looking at projections based on everything from geographical preference to outside hobbies, predictive analytics can help match potential employees to their ideal position within your company. For the traditionally minded, this may sound like a bunch of mumbo-jumbo, but ignore these advancements at your own risk.
Find Your Talent and Keep It
Once you’ve assembled your dream team, it’s incumbent on you to make sure they stick around. Because you’ll be working with the best talent at the top of their game, your competition is likely going to try to steal your people. The best and brightest are also the most likely to be restless, and if they start to get bored, they may begin looking elsewhere. You can foster loyalty and engagement if you do the following:
Remember the Hidden Costs
Failure to keep your talent gets expensive quickly. Fred Yager, editor at eFinacialCareers.com, provides compelling evidence suggesting that a bad management hire can result in massive employee turnover, lowered morale, and the need to start projects over from scratch. And don’t be afraid to challenge your employees. According to the Harvard Business Review, giving your workers new responsibilities is the No. 1 way to retain them. Employees typically welcome a challenge, so if you allow them to stagnate, they can become frustrated and impatient with the company. The last thing you want is your top talent looking at opportunities being offered by your direct competition.
In short, there’s no magic involved at all in finding and retaining the best and brightest — just a keen business mind, a good heart, and an eye always, always turned towards progress.
Greg Moran is the founder and president of Chequed.com. He is the author of “Building the Talent Edge and Hire, Fire & The Walking Dead.” Comment below or email editors@workforce.com. Follow Workforce on Twitter at @workforcenews.
We build robust scheduling & attendance software for businesses with 500+ frontline workers. With custom BI reporting and demand-driven scheduling, we help our customers reduce labor spend and increase profitability across their business. It's as simple as that.
RecruitmentSlow rehiring of child care workers may stymie employers’ return to workplace plans
For parents of young children, a full return to the workforce means having to find quality, affordable ...
child care, compensation, COVID-19, employee engagement, hiring, human resources
RecruitmentJushi Holdings builds its workforce in the cannabis industry despite pandemic
A broad assortment of talent is finding a new home at Jushi Holdings and in a cannabis industry burning...
cannabis industry, hiring, Jushi Holdings Inc., pandemic, Safety, training
RecruitmentRegulating recruiting amid constant technological innovations
As the competition for talent rages, complex recruiting systems using AI face compliance questions of t...
artificial intelligence, bias, business ethics, data privacy, HR Tech, talent acquisition, tech ethics