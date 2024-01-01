Tevalis + Workforce.com

Build better rotas with real sales data.

Import and combine Tevalis sales data with your rotas for more cost-efficient schedules.

Using Tevalis with Workforce.com

Frontline managers instinctively know that the best rota for next week isn't always the same one from last week. With Tevalis EPOS connected to Workforce.com, scheduling teams can use real sales data to build rotas that match their forecasted demand.

Sync revenue data & adjust for demand.

Pull revenue and itemised sales data from your Tevalis EPOS, then use Workforce.com's demand modifiers to build schedules tailored to SPLH sales per labor hour. Adjust the demand slider, and never worry about being understaffed again.

Build sales-optimised schedules automatically.

Once Tevalis sales data is synced to Workforce.com, it's easy to accurately forecast upcoming demand, and build the best schedule. With the most up to date revenue data, the optimal schedule can be built automatically.

Securely developed & maintained inhouse

Our team of implementation engineers build and maintain our point of sale integrations. Every integration has stringent testing and error monitoring, to ensure that it works when you need it most.

285 sites 7,000 employees

Case Study: "With Workforce.com we've saved 25-30 labor hours a week'"

"One of the big challenges they've solved for us is high labor cost. Stores that use Workforce.com can save between 25-30 labor hours a week. In euros that's saving €150-€160 per week per store."

— Martin Steenks, Franchise Operations Director, Domino's Netherlands

Learn about how it works, see how customers felt before & after, or if you're ready to get started —

