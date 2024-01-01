Stories
Import and combine Tevalis sales data with your rotas for more cost-efficient schedules.
Frontline managers instinctively know that the best rota for next week isn't always the same one from last week. With Tevalis EPOS connected to Workforce.com, scheduling teams can use real sales data to build rotas that match their forecasted demand.
Pull revenue and itemised sales data from your Tevalis EPOS, then use Workforce.com's demand modifiers to build schedules tailored to SPLH sales per labor hour. Adjust the demand slider, and never worry about being understaffed again.
Once Tevalis sales data is synced to Workforce.com, it's easy to accurately forecast upcoming demand, and build the best schedule. With the most up to date revenue data, the optimal schedule can be built automatically.
Our team of implementation engineers build and maintain our point of sale integrations. Every integration has stringent testing and error monitoring, to ensure that it works when you need it most.
