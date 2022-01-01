By syncing Workforce.com schedule and timesheet data with your POS, Tenzo visualizes key labour metrics, and helps you build accurate schedules across all locations.
Frontline mangers instinctively know that the best rota for next week isn't always the same one from last week. With Workforce.com connected to Tenzo alongside your POS data, you'll get robust reporting and visualizations of key labour metrics across all locations.
Want to know your labour costs as a percentage of hourly sales? What about visualising your cost of labour versus your total sales? Tenzo brings POS and timesheet data together with robust reporting dashboards, so you can make better decisions.
With Workforce.com attendance data synced to Tenzo, their reporting platform automatically brings together information from all of your locations, giving your senior management team visibility of the entire business, in real-time.
Our team of implementation engineers build and maintain our partner integrations. Every integration has stringent testing and error monitoring, to ensure that it works when you need it most.
— Richard Weeks, General Manager, Hunley Hotel & Golf Club