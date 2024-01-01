Stories
Easily integrate with your SwiftPOS transactional data via our API and build smarter, more efficient rosters through Workforce.com's Predictive Workforce™ solution.
With 26,000+ terminals installed in over 6000 venues, SwiftPOS is a premier enterprise point of sale solution with 26 year of experience. Ideal for managing a diverse portfolio in the cloud, SwiftPOS is highly adaptable and designed for businesses in the hospitality, sports, retail, and events industries.
SwiftPOS integrates with hundreds of leading 3rd party providers like Workforce - giving our clients choice, enhancing our platform, and placing you at the forefront of emerging technology.
Built to run multi-venue enterprises off a single database. Deliver enhanced guest experiences, substantial operational efficiencies and improved corporate governance.
With more than 300 pre-loaded reports plus the ability to customise and design your own, you will be able to get the right information to fine-tune your operation.
Eliminate the risk of not being able to trade if the internet or your local network fails. SwiftPOS works completely offline from the database server.
— Nina Gizzie, Regional Operations Manager (The Climbing Academy)