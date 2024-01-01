Stories
Implementation & Launch
ROI
Make managing payroll quick and easy with
the Workforce.com and Sage integration.
From timesheets across multiple locations, to leave management & labor laws, there’s lot's involved in payroll that isn't handled by payroll systems. Workforce.com does the heavy lifting for scheduling & attendance, then brings it all together so that you can quickly pay staff in Sage when it's time for payroll.
For every single shift, Workforce.com calculates the cost of the shift based on labour laws, overtime, and other rules in your jurisdiction. There's no manual data entry, and no human errors.
Approving leave and updating balances is a headache when everything lives in yet another system. With Workforce.com, leave, timesheets, and rotas are managed in a single mobile app that everyone uses, then collated for you to use when running payroll in Sage.
Our team of implementation engineers build and maintain our payroll integrations. Every integration has stringent testing and error monitoring, to ensure that it works when you need it most.
— Richard Weeks, General Manager, Hunley Hotel & Golf Club