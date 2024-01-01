ROLLER + Workforce.com

Build better rotas with real sales data.

ROLLER is a certified Workforce.com partner that enables attraction venues to enhance guest experiences, increase revenue, and save time.

Using ROLLER with Workforce.com

Frontline managers at amusement venues need consistent and reliable data to effectively manage labour, boost revenue, and deliver top-notch guest experiences. With ROLLER connected to Workforce.com, managers can automatically sync sales data to manage labour costs from the palm of their hands.

Sync revenue data & adjust for demand.

Pull revenue and itemised sales data from ROLLER, then use Workforce.com's demand modifiers to build schedules tailored to SPMH sales per labour hour. Adjust the demand slider, and never worry about being understaffed again.

Build sales-optimised schedules automatically.

Once ROLLER sales data is synced to Workforce.com, it's easy to accurately forecast upcoming demand and build the best schedule. With the most up to date revenue data, the optimal rota can be built automatically.

Securely developed & maintained inhouse

Our team of implementation engineers build and maintain our point of sale integrations. Every integration has stringent testing and error monitoring, to ensure that it works when you need it most.

Case Study: "With Workforce.com we've saved 25-30 labor hours a week'"

"One of the big challenges they've solved for us is high labor cost. Stores that use Workforce.com can save between 25-30 labor hours a week. In euros that's saving €150-€160 per week per store."

— Martin Steenks, Franchise Operations Director, Domino's Netherlands

Learn about how it works, see how customers felt before & after, or if you're ready to get started —

