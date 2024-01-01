Moneysoft + Workforce.com

Painless payroll
with Moneysoft.

Make managing payroll quick and easy with
the Workforce.com and Moneysoft integration.

Book a call
Create free account

Using Moneysoft with Workforce.com

From timesheets across multiple locations, to leave management & labor laws, there’s lots involved in payroll that isn't handled by payroll systems. Workforce.com does the heavy lifting for scheduling & attendance, then brings it all together so that you can quickly pay staff in Moneysoft when it's time for payroll.

Overtime calculations across all locations.

For every single shift, Workforce.com calculates the cost of the shift based on labour laws, overtime, and other rules in your jurisdiction. There's no manual data entry, and no human errors.

Leave & timesheets in an app that's used by everyone.

Approving leave and updating balances is a headache when everything lives in yet another system. With Workforce.com, leave, timesheets, and rotas are managed in a single mobile app that everyone uses, then collated for you to use when running payroll in Moneysoft.

Securely developed & maintained inhouse

Our team of implementation engineers build and maintain our payroll integrations. Every integration has stringent testing and error monitoring, to ensure that it works when you need it most.

Time tracking minus the tedious admin.

Case Study: Payroll in 1/4 of the time.

" It's allowed us to build up data on staff costings. It just saves so much time. Payroll 8 years ago was a 3 or 4 day job, we can now move it through in hours."

— Richard Weeks, General Manager, Hunley Hotel & Golf Club

Learn about how it works, see how customers felt before & after, or if you're ready to get started —

Book a call
Try Workforce.com today