KATAMI Consultancy + Workforce.com

KATAMI Consultancy are certified Workforce.com partners, able to get you set up and running a business easier than ever before.

Work with people who know the industry

With a passion for all things hospitality, leisure, and retail, KATAMI Consultancy are experts in Project Management, SaaS Solution Consulting, and software sourcing. KATAMI partners with 30+ SaaS providers to recommend tailored software solutions for your business needs, ranging from HR & Labour Productivity to Inventory, POS, QR codes, and more.

Bespoke advice suited to your business needs.

Drawing on their first-hand experience from working in the hospitality industry, KATAMI Consultancy will help you elevate your business with through their expertise in project management, hospitality operations, human resources, and data analytics.

Closely partnered with the product team.

KATAMI Consultancy chooses partners who have the same passion, commitment and support as they do. By working closely with Workforce.com, they're equipped with the right solutions for your business.

285 sites 7,000 employees

Case Study: "With Workforce.com we've saved 25-30 labor hours a week'"

"One of the big challenges they've solved for us is high labor cost. Stores that use Workforce.com can save between 25-30 labor hours a week. In euros that's saving €150-€160 per week per store."

— Martin Steenks, Franchise Operations Director, Domino's Netherlands

Learn about how it works, see how customers felt before & after, or if you're ready to get started —

