eduMe + Workforce.com

eduMe is a certified Workforce.com partner that enables you to deliver engaging, bite-size training to your staff.
Say goodbye to training courses that staff never seem to be able to complete. By integrating eduMe with Workforce, you provide training directly into the tools your employees are already using, allowing them to stay on the frontline as much as possible.
Craft engaging, consumer-grade training content in an easy-to-use platform that staff can finish without needing a separate app. Track completion rate, streamline onboarding and optimise training.
The eduMe and Workforce integration allows you to deliver personalised content to the technology your staff is already using, allowing them to stay on the frontline and ensuring completion of all necessary training.
eduMe choose partners who have the same passion, commitment and support as they do. By working closely with Workforce.com, they're equipped with the right solutions for your business.
— Martin Steenks, Franchise Operations Director, Domino's Netherlands