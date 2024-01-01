Make managing payroll quick and easy with
the Workforce.com and Buddy integration.
From timesheets across multiple locations, to leave management & labor laws, there’s lot's involved in payroll that isn't handled by payroll systems. Workforce.com does the heavy lifting for scheduling & attendance, then brings it all together so that you can quickly pay staff in Buddy when it's time for payroll.
For every single shift, Workforce.com calculates the cost of the shift based on labor laws, overtime, and other rules in your jurisdiction. There's no manual data entry, and no human errors. All costs are exported to Buddy as expenses for review.
Approving leave and updating balances is a headache when everything lives in yet another system. With Workforce.com, leave, timesheets, and rotas are managed in a single mobile app that everyone uses, so you're schedules can be up to date before syncing to Buddy.
Connect everything in a few clicks, then see employee timesheets synced to Buddy. Our integration has stringent testing and error monitoring, to ensure that it works when you need it most: at 4pm on pay day.
— Richard Weeks, General Manager, Hunley Hotel & Golf Club