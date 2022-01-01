Bar & Restaurant Scheduling Software

Simplify employee scheduling, improve team communication, optimize labor costs, and simplify payroll in this scheduling platform for restaurants and bars.
Cut down the scheduling process from hours to minutes. Give your managers online scheduling software that allows them to build shifts with drag-and-drop tools.
Certain schedules staying consistent over time? Create templates or simply copy and paste to succeeding weeks or periods.
Avoid unnecessary overtime hours. Integration with your POS allows the platform to see historical sales data and determine appropriate staffing levels.
Make cost-efficient choices while scheduling. Employee hourly rates are displayed as you build shifts.
With the Live Wage Tracker, restaurant owners and managers can optimize schedules in real-time so you can control labor spending without compromising customer service.
Cover unexpected absences through online shift swapping. In a few clicks, offer open shifts to qualified staff.
Managers don’t have to be stuck in the back room. With their mobile devices, they can manage schedules, approve leaves, and offer shift swaps.
Promptly send schedule updates and changes to staff via email, SMS, or the Workforce.com app.
Use in-app shift feedback features to identify what went well and what could improve in terms of staffing levels.
Provide an app where all employees from managers to line cooks to wait staff can communicate with the team.
Let employees see upcoming shifts, request PTO, and offer shift swaps in one mobile app.
— Aerie Elbaz, COO, Domino’s Israel