OVERVIEW

Wavemill Healthcare was tired of the manual effort in calculating hours & pay for staff. They decided to ditch manually adding up staff hours, leave time, overtime bonuses, and more and transitioned to a digital approach. After looking into several platforms, the team selected their highest rated prospect, Workforce.com, which enabled Wavemill not only to go paper-free but to save countless hours of manual labour, all while upleveling the teams' reporting and overall visibility of the business.