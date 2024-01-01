OVERVIEW

In 25 years, the Hunley Hotel and Golf Club have grown tremendously. It initially started as a golf course and then gradually added a clubhouse, more golf holes, and finally the hotel. Today, it is a haven for finding balance and spending quality time with friends, both on and off the green.



Hunley Hotel and Golf Club aims to continue moving forward each year. To do that, they need to ensure that all bases are covered, from the golf club to the hotel. This is especially crucial during seasons when special events happen.

CHALLENGE

Ensuring a meaningful time for guests is a tall order. That’s why the Hunley Hotel and Golf Club needs the right solutions to reduce admin tasks and paperwork so that they can focus more on covering all their bases and delivering excellent customer service.



One of the challenges they faced is the amount of paperwork involved in timekeeping. And it becomes even harder to process as they increase the size of their team. Furthermore, the amount of staff required is highly dependent on seasons. While no two years or months are exactly the same, Hunley Hotel and Golf Club needed to find a way to look ahead and plan staffing to maximise costs and reduce losses.

SOLUTION

The Hunley Hotel and Golf Club implemented the platform to streamline admin work. As a result, they eliminated paperwork, ensured accuracy, significantly reduced time processing payroll, and enabled staff to deliver even more value to guests and the business.

RESULTS

Payroll processing time reduced from 3-4 days to 3-4 hours

12 months of wage bill reduction

Because timesheets are automated and are easily integrated to Xero, Hunley Hotel and Golf Club no longer needs to devote days in a month to go through paperwork process staff pay.



Wage costs are managed more efficiently and wage cost dropped significantly in the first year of having the platform in place. Every single month of payroll is down from the previous year, even with wage increase.