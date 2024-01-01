Stories
Implementation & Launch
ROI
Customers / Comptoir Gourmand
Comptoir Gourmand is a London based traditional and artisanal bakery shop. We recently sat with them to find out how the Workforce.com platform has helped increase revenue and overall efficiency within their business.
Comptoir Gourmand implemented Workforce.com platform and immediately saw a reduction in term of hours spent on payroll. Other positive impact that our platform had on their workflow includes a drastic reduction in employee enquiries which previously resulted in loss of hours.