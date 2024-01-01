Workforce.com Certified

Stories
Implementation & Launch
ROI
Workforce.com's over ten years of experience in what makes a strong workforce give us the needed perspective to identify which specific skills are vital to the 21st century HR pro and the businesses they shape.
How does your business rank?
Check your culture through technology powered by your organization's core compencies to ensure your business is up to standard through Workforce.com's skills matrix, audits, checklists, and asset measurement tools.
Signal to jobseekers that your culture is proved & approved by Workforce.com with a universally recognized stamp.
HR professionals who earn the Workforce.com Approval report significantly lower levels of turnover due to consistent culture checks made easy with pre-set performance management tools creating a happier, more cohesive team.
No need to wonder any longer whether your company's culture is up to standard. With Workforce.com's performance management tools, comprehensive checklists and audits are already laid out based on your own core values.
Rome provides an overview of their own competencies, as well as what they are lacking. This is an excellent starting point for learning and development.
“Workforce.com's stamp of approval is all they needed to see. It let our current staff know we are reputable amongst our current workforce."