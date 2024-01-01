ALL-IN-ONE
All Scheduling, HR, and Payroll features in a single, streamlined system
SCHEDULING
Scheduling
Build schedules, optimize staffing levels, and manage labor costs
Labor Forecasting
Use AI to guide staffing levels based on sales, foot traffic, and more
Task Management
Organize and track tasks every hour of every shift
Communications
Announcements and messaging to keep staff in the loop
HR
Onboarding
Paperless onboarding to get new hires started right away
HRIS
All your hourly workforce data in one place, from onboarding to scheduling
Performance Management
Increase retention, report on productivity, and schedule reviews
Applicant Tracking
Post jobs, review applicants, and get new hires straight to onboarding
PAYROLL
Payroll
Approve timesheets and process pay for your entire workforce
Time & Attendance
Capture hours worked, breaks, and time off on timesheets
Wage & Hour Automation
Automate pay rate calculations to speed up payroll
Benefits
Enroll in financial and health benefits.
HOSPITALITY
Restaurants
Amusement
Bars & Breweries
Quick Service Restaurants
Hotels & Resorts
Casinos
Stadiums & Events
RETAIL
Apparel & Fashion
Food Retail
Automotive
Specialty Retail
Grocery
CARE
Hospitals
Veterinary
Physicians & Clinics
Dentists
Childcare
Elder Care
ROLES
CEO & Owner
Human Resources
Chief Financial Officer
HR Department of 1
General Manager
Payroll Manager
Stories
Check out how other businesses found success with Workforce.com.
Implementation & Launch
Discover how Workforce.com implementation unlocks the results you want and the adoption you need, all at the perfect pace.
ROI
See the returns you'll get from an automated and more efficient hourly workforce.
Read case study
Watch video
About Us
We make software for shift-based workforces.
HR Templates & Resources
Make your job easier with a library of HR guides and templates
Articles
Read the best practices on how to run your workforce.
Integrations
Connect Workforce with platforms such as Payroll, POS and HR.
Webinars
Expert advice on making the best decisions for your company.
Featured Articles
Rest and lunch break laws in every US state (2024)
Read now
The hidden costs of disengaged managers
What is labor forecasting? A two part equation
Employee Engagement
Partners & Integrations
We get it, now might not be the right time. Feel free to watch some demos below or reach out at: 773.459.9371 to find out more.
Import demand data, assign staffing ratios, and schedule staff more accurately in one system
See Demo
Building Schedules
Create fast and accurate schedules with templates, staffing ratios, and shift swapping.
Shift Swapping
Replace call-outs faster and prevent short staffing with automated, mobile-first shift bidding.
Send 1:1 messages and important company announcement directly to the phones of your hourly staff.
Hiring
Stay ahead of employee turnover with in-store applications, previous applicant pipeline, and automatic screening.
Automatically prompt new hires to submit their personal info. No more paper forms or delayed start dates.
HRIS & Documents
Eliminate manual entry with paperless onboarding, employee self-service, and documents.
Manage Performance
Send 1:1 messages and important announcements directly to staff. No more paper forms.
Stop manual updates by capturing time punches, availability, PTO, breaks, and call-outs in one system.
Timesheet Approvals
Quickly find, adjust, and approve missing timesheets and pay staff accurately in half the time.
Employee Self-Service
Reduce HR’s workload by giving your employees an app where they can update personal details.
Payroll Processing
Run payroll in minutes with automated adjustments and incomplete timesheet reminders.
What product(s) are you interested in? *