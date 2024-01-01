Workforce.com Referral

Terms & Conditions
A referral counts once the referred business has been a customer for 3 months or has paid annually for Workforce.com with at least 10 paid users. Both the referrer and referee will be paid via an e-gift card after this point.
The double referral bonus is available if the referee has a minimum of 50 staff as paid users in Workforce.com.
The referrer must be a current customer of Workforce.com, and the referee must not have been a previous customer.
The referral bonus cannot be claimed retroactively, and must be the person listed on the form upon the initial signup from the referee.
A referral cannot be claimed for the same business more than once, for a business the referrer works at, or for a business that is owned or related to the referrer.
Referrals must be made in good faith and attempts to circumvent or defraud will result in the referral bonus not being paid.
Workforce.com determines the interpretation of these terms and conditions, as well as discretion as how to apply them.
Workforce.com reserves the right to end the program at any time.