Information technology is the study, design, development, implementation, support or management of computer-based information systems—particularly software applications and computer hardware. IT workers help ensure that computers work well for people.

Nearly every company, from a software design firm, to the biggest manufacturer, to the smallest “mom & pop” store, needs information technology workers to keep their businesses running smoothly, according to industry experts.

Most information technology jobs fall into four broad categories: computer scientists, computer engineers, systems analysts and computer programmers. HR managers responsible for recruiting IT employees increasingly must become familiar with the function and titles of the myriad job titles in demand today.

Some of them are listed below:

Database administration associate

Information systems operator/analyst

Interactive digital media specialist

Network specialist

Programmer/analyst

Software engineer

Technical support representative

