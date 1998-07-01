Technology
By Staff Report
Jul. 1, 1998
Information technology is the study, design, development, implementation, support or management of computer-based information systems—particularly software applications and computer hardware. IT workers help ensure that computers work well for people.
Nearly every company, from a software design firm, to the biggest manufacturer, to the smallest “mom & pop” store, needs information technology workers to keep their businesses running smoothly, according to industry experts.
Most information technology jobs fall into four broad categories: computer scientists, computer engineers, systems analysts and computer programmers. HR managers responsible for recruiting IT employees increasingly must become familiar with the function and titles of the myriad job titles in demand today.
Some of them are listed below:
SOURCE: “Building A Foundation for Tomorrow, Skill Standards for Information Technology.” NorthWest Center for Emerging Technologies, Bellevue Community College, Bellevue, Washington.
Workforce, July 1998, Vol. 77, No. 7, p. 53.
Looking to work in IT? Consider joining the workforce.com development team as we build the future of workforce technology. Email us on hr@workforce.com and mention this article.
We build robust scheduling & attendance software for businesses with 500+ frontline workers. With custom BI reporting and demand-driven scheduling, we help our customers reduce labor spend and increase profitability across their business. It's as simple as that.
Hi, My name is Meg and this is my introduction to Workforce.com
Find out how Workforce.com powered vaccine sites with demand driven scheduling and attendance.
Technology4 Ways to Maximize HR and WFM Data
Technology and cloud-based applications and platforms enable companies to gather more data, but can the...
TechnologyHow to prevent workforce management system outages: mitigation through redundancy
Summary Workforce management data breaches and outages are a very real threat Businesses should build r...
data breach, network security, payroll system, system outage, workforce management
TechnologyKronos (UKG) data breach leaves businesses in the dark for “several weeks”
Summary Workforce management company Kronos (UKG) suffers ransomware data breach Kronos Private Cloud a...
data breach, Kronos, ransomware, security, UKG