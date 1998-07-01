Latest News Magazine Ebooks & Whitepapers

What Exactly is Information Technology (IT)

By Staff Report

Jul. 1, 1998

Information technology is the study, design, development, implementation, support or management of computer-based information systems—particularly software applications and computer hardware. IT workers help ensure that computers work well for people.

Nearly every company, from a software design firm, to the biggest manufacturer, to the smallest “mom & pop” store, needs information technology workers to keep their businesses running smoothly, according to industry experts.

Most information technology jobs fall into four broad categories: computer scientists, computer engineers, systems analysts and computer programmers. HR managers responsible for recruiting IT employees increasingly must become familiar with the function and titles of the myriad job titles in demand today.

Some of them are listed below:

  • Database administration associate
  • Information systems operator/analyst
  • Interactive digital media specialist
  • Network specialist
  • Programmer/analyst
  • Software engineer
  • Technical support representative

SOURCE: “Building A Foundation for Tomorrow, Skill Standards for Information Technology.” NorthWest Center for Emerging Technologies, Bellevue Community College, Bellevue, Washington.

Workforce, July 1998, Vol. 77, No. 7, p. 53.

 

