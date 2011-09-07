Workplace Culture
By Kelly Dunn
Sep. 7, 2011
At Thanksgiving, we take time to reflect on the blessings of the past year. Why not take some time to say “Thank you” to your employees for their important contributions? With the time crunches and stress of the holidays ahead, there’s no better time than now to express simple, verbal appreciation for your staff. A sincerely meant “thank you” for a job well done helps employees feel valued—and a feeling of worth is integral to motivation.
