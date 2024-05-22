HR professionals everywhere rejoice – the SHRM Annual Conference is almost upon us. From June 23rd to the 26th, people from across the country will convene in Chicago to network, share stories, and discuss bold new strategies in the field of human resources.
But what happens during the downtime—that strange limbo between speaker sessions, exhibition events, and gastronomic endeavors out on the town?
Lucky for you, our team here at Workforce.com calls the Windy City home. As such, we see it as our duty to not only attend the conference but also keep you informed about the best things to do during your downtime.
Here is an extensive list of all Chicago has to offer during the conference week. From concerts to comedy shows to sporting events to musicals, there’s always something worth checking out, no matter the day of the week.
Special Events from June 22nd – 26th
Saturday, June 22nd
- Concerts
- Brother Osborne at the iconic Salt Shed
- Justin Timberlake at the United Center
- Boots at the Metro
- Sofar Sounds in Bronzeville
- Sofar Sounds in West Loop
- Comedy Shows
- Second City – Multiple Shows
- The Annoyance Theatre – Multiple Shows
- Zanies Comedy Club – Kevin James
- The Comedy Bar – Gus Constanellis
- The Laugh Factory – Multiple Shows
- Chicago Improv Comedy Club – Dustin Ybarra
- Arts & Culture
- Magnificent Mile Art Festival on North Michigan Ave.
- Walking Tour of Gold Coast
- Live on the Lake at Navy Pier Beer Garden
- Sports Events
- New York Mets vs Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field
Sunday, June 23rd
- Concerts
- Russ at the United Center
- Middle Kids at Thalia Hall
- Tchaikovsky Pathetique & Trifonov at the Chicago Symphony Orchestra
- Soul Message at The Green Mill
- Comedy Shows
- Second City – Multiple Shows
- The Annoyance Theatre – Multiple Shows
- Zanies Comedy Club – Simon Fraser
- The Comedy Bar – Erica Nicole Clark
- The Laugh Factory – Multiple Shows
- Chicago Improv Comedy Club – Dustin Ybarra
- Arts & Culture
- Magnificent Mile Art Festival on North Michigan Ave.
- Walking Tour of Gold Coast
- Live on the Lake at Navy Pier Beer Garden
- Sports Events
- New York Mets vs Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field
Monday, June 24th
- Concerts
- Robby Krieger at City Winery
- Comedy Shows
- Second City – Best of the Second City
- The Annoyance Theatre – One Star
- Zanies Comedy Club – Gary Meikle
- Arts & Culture
- Paint Your Own Pottery at Color Cocktail Factory
- Happy Hour at KOVAL Tasting Room
- Game Night at KOVAL Distillery
- Sports Events
- Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field
Tuesday, June 25th
- Concerts
- Bella Nostalgia at House of Blues
- The Kid Laroi at Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
- Cedric Burnside at Schubas
- Jean Deaux at Lincoln Hall
- Comedy Shows
- Second City – Ten Dollar Comedy
- The Annoyance Theatre – Tuesday Musical Improv
- Zanies Comedy Club – Super 6 Showcase
- The Comedy Bar – Anthony Bonazzo
- Arts & Culture
- Paint Your Own Pottery at Color Cocktail Factory
- Happy Hour at KOVAL Tasting Room
- Game Night at KOVAL Distillery
- Sports Events
- Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field
Wednesday, June 26th
- Concerts
- Pallbearer at Thalia Hall
- Cedric Burnside at Schubas
- Humboldt Park Orchestra at Old Town School of Folk Music
- Comedy Shows
- Second City – 112th Revue
- The Annoyance Theatre – Flex
- Zanies Comedy Club – Mary Santora
- The Comedy Bar – John El Tenney
- The Lincoln Lodge – Dylan Adler
- Arts & Culture
- Paint Your Own Pottery at Color Cocktail Factory
- Happy Hour at KOVAL Tasting Room
- Game Night at KOVAL Distillery
- Sports Events
- Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field
Everyday Happenings
- Musicals/Performance Art
- Six The Musical
- The Blue Man Group
- Sightseeing
- Chicago Architecture Tour
- Chicago Walking Tours
- Bus Tours
- Art on the Mart
- Fireworks at Navy Pier
- Museums
- Shedd Aquarium
- Skydeck Chicago
- Adler Planetarium
- Art Institute of Chicago
- The Field Museum
- Museum of Science and Industry
- Free Things to Do
- Art on the Mart
- Fireworks at Navy Pier (only Wednesdays & Saturdays)
- Chicago Riverwalk
- The Lakefront Trail
- The Chicago Cultural Center
- Garfield Park Conservatory
- Lincoln Park Zoo
- Millennium Park (the Bean)