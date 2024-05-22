HR professionals everywhere rejoice – the SHRM Annual Conference is almost upon us. From June 23rd to the 26th, people from across the country will convene in Chicago to network, share stories, and discuss bold new strategies in the field of human resources.

But what happens during the downtime—that strange limbo between speaker sessions, exhibition events, and gastronomic endeavors out on the town?

Lucky for you, our team here at Workforce.com calls the Windy City home. As such, we see it as our duty to not only attend the conference but also keep you informed about the best things to do during your downtime.

Here is an extensive list of all Chicago has to offer during the conference week. From concerts to comedy shows to sporting events to musicals, there’s always something worth checking out, no matter the day of the week.

Special Events from June 22nd – 26th

Everyday Happenings