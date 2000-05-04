Tuition reimbursement policies vary greatly. Some companies don’t reimburse anything. Others reimburse education costs within a discipline relevant to the business. Others reimburse 1/2 or 2/3 or 100 percent of all expenses, regardless of the relevance.

Here is one sample policy:

Tuition Reimbursement Policy

CONTINUING EDUCATION

The Company, at management’s discretion, reimburses for related expenses for degree programs. Our feeling is that a well-rounded education, even outside of the working environment, can enhance an employee’s skill base and make them more valuable to the organization. Determination of reimbursement is based on:

Criteria

Degree sought (generally, there is a greater likelihood of reimbursement for bachelor’s level degrees).

Potential of continued employment with the organization.

Length of service with the Company (minimum of one consecutive year not on probationary status).

Applicability of the degree to the job and/or future positions in the organization.

Statement from the candidate regarding purpose, intentions and personal commitment.

If reimbursement is approved for a degree program, the following criteria apply:

Classes can be taken at a community college or state college. Private colleges and universities require cost sharing with the employee.

With cost sharing, an online university may be an appropriate venue.

Employees must meet the residency requirement for in-state tuition. Employees not meeting in-state residency requirements will receive tuition equal to that of in-state fees.

Course work must meet requirements for an associate, bachelor’s or master’s degree.

Completion of course must be verified with a grade of “C” or better.

Employment must be for a minimum of one consecutive year and not on probationary status.

Classes should be scheduled as is feasible to not interfere with normally scheduled working hours.

The degree candidate must assume some financial responsibility. The Company will reimburse:

Up to 80% of tuition and/or registration fees

100% of books and supplies

100% of parking

100% of lab fees

Time off with pay, if necessary, will be given for registration, finals scheduled during working hours and one advisor meeting per term per class.

PROFESSIONAL TRAINING AND DEVELOPMENT

Periodically, it is necessary for individual employees or groups of employees to take job-related training courses that are not part of a degree program. This can enhance an employee’s value to the company, keep them up-to-date on the latest trends and technologies and knowledge, and offer a great chance to interact with peers.

Training and development goals and specific courses are identified in conjunction with the employee’s supervisor, as part of an employee’s development plan, and can include a variety of courses from an array of sources. The organization reimburses for related expenses, listed below. If it is required by the Company, the Company will pay for the time that the employee spends attending classes.

Criteria:

Employment with the company.

Training may occur any time, even during the probationary period.

Prior written approval of supervisor.

Employees have an obligation to attend classes and seminars paid for by the Company.

Reimbursement:

Tuition and/or registration fees.

Books and supplies.

Parking.

Lab fees.

Travel mileage between office and seminar.

SOURCE: Todd Raphael, Online Editor, and other Workforce staff.