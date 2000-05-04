Benefits
By Staff Report
May. 4, 2000
Tuition reimbursement policies vary greatly. Some companies don’t reimburse anything. Others reimburse education costs within a discipline relevant to the business. Others reimburse 1/2 or 2/3 or 100 percent of all expenses, regardless of the relevance.
Here is one sample policy:
Tuition Reimbursement Policy
CONTINUING EDUCATION
The Company, at management’s discretion, reimburses for related expenses for degree programs. Our feeling is that a well-rounded education, even outside of the working environment, can enhance an employee’s skill base and make them more valuable to the organization. Determination of reimbursement is based on:
Criteria
If reimbursement is approved for a degree program, the following criteria apply:
The degree candidate must assume some financial responsibility. The Company will reimburse:
PROFESSIONAL TRAINING AND DEVELOPMENT
Periodically, it is necessary for individual employees or groups of employees to take job-related training courses that are not part of a degree program. This can enhance an employee’s value to the company, keep them up-to-date on the latest trends and technologies and knowledge, and offer a great chance to interact with peers.
Training and development goals and specific courses are identified in conjunction with the employee’s supervisor, as part of an employee’s development plan, and can include a variety of courses from an array of sources. The organization reimburses for related expenses, listed below. If it is required by the Company, the Company will pay for the time that the employee spends attending classes.
Criteria:
Reimbursement:
SOURCE: Todd Raphael, Online Editor, and other Workforce staff.
