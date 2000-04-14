Archive
By Kelly Dunn
Apr. 14, 2000
Following is a sample communication policy in the workplace. The purpose of such a policy should be to facilitate better communication, paving the way for better business. Keep this basic principle in mind as you adjust the policy to coincide with your business’ values.
Sample Communication Policy
At Make Your Business Better, Inc., courtesy, tact and consideration should guide each employee in relationships with fellow workers and the public. It is mandatory that each employee in this organization show maximum respect to every other person in the organization and other contacts in a business context. The purpose of communication should be to help others and to make our business run as effectively as possible, thereby gaining the respect of our colleagues and customers.
