I. Definition of Reward and Recognition Programs

Reward and recognition programs are designed to encourage and reward outstanding achievement. This questionnaire is designed to gain your perspectives on forms of recognition preferred by employees.

Typically, reward and recognition programs are designed to encourage and reward individual and/or team achievement. They can be either “spot award” programs or programs that focus on long-term objectives and continuity. For the purposes of this survey, teams include account teams, departments, and teams organized for short-term project objectives.

II. Directions for Completing the Questionnaire

The following pages of the questionnaire ask for your response to a series of statements. You will be asked to circle a response for “Individual” and for “Team.” Please rate your responses from 1 to 7, using the following scale:

1 – Strongly Disagree/Highly Undesirable

2 – Disagree/Undesirable

3 – Slightly Disagree/Somewhat Undesirable

4 – Neither Agree nor Disagree/Neither Desirable or Undesirable

5 – Slightly Agree/Somewhat Desirable

6 – Agree/Desirable

7 – Strongly Agree/Highly Desirable

The term “Desirable” pertains to Section III; the term “Agree” pertains to Sections IV and V.

III. Types of Rewards

In this section of the questionnaire, you are asked for a response to a series of statements about different types of rewards as each reward could be used to motivate you as an individual contributor or as a member of a team. For each statement, you should circle one response under the heading “Individual” and one under the heading “Team.” Responses will indicate the degree to which you view each statement as desirable.

Individual Statement Team 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 Reward with special cash bonuses for “long-term” recognition (sustained outstanding performance over a long period of time) 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 Reward with special cash bonuses for “on the spot” recognition 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 Reward with trips to resort locations for “winners” with spouses 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 Reward with special recognition by top management at national meetings 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 Reward with special recognition by team management at team meetings 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 Reward with certificate for “dinner for two” or evening out 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 Reward with plaques/certificates/trophies 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 Reward with tangible gift 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 Reward with time off with pay 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 Reward with letter of appreciation 1 2 3 4 5 6 7

IV. Types of Recognition

In this section of the questionnaire, you are asked for a response to a series of statements about different types of recognition as each statement regarding recognition could pertain to you as an individual contributor or as a member of a team. For each statement, you should circle one response under the heading “Individual” and one under the heading “Team.” Responses will indicate the degree to which you agree with each statement.

Individual Statement Team 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 Recognition should be given for outstanding customer service 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 Recognition should be given for outstanding sales results 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 Recognition should be given for creative suggestions that improve performance 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 Recognition should be given for significant achievement “on the spot” 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 Recognition should be given only for sustained outstanding performance over a long period of time 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 The primary value of recognition is acknowledgement of performance by management 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 The primary value of recognition is acknowledgement of performance by us to our customers 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 The primary value of recognition is tangible reward, e.g., cash or merchandise 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 The primary value of recognition clearer definition of expectations 1 2 3 4 5 6 7

V. Reward and Recognition Administration

In this section of the questionnaire, you are asked for a response to a series of statements about administrative practices of reward and recognition programs as each statement could pertain to individual contributor or team reward and recognition practices. For each statement, you should circle one response under the heading “Individual” and one under the heading “Team.” Responses will indicate the degree to which you agree with each statement.

Individual Statement Team 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 Senior management should determine who receives an award 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 Team members should be able to nominate the team or peers for an award 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 Team members should be able to nominate other team or peers outside of their team for an award 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 Formal recognition events increase the motivational value of a recognition program 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 Informal recognition is of equal importance as formal recognition events 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 Broad recognition at a national event increases the motivational value of a recognition program 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 Local recognition events are important in a recognition program 1 2 3 4 5 6 7

Rewards may be tangible (e.g., cash or prize), or intangible (e.g., praise). Of 100%, what percentage of tangible rewards should be cash versus noncash?

Cash _____

Noncash _____

Recognition can be national, local (e.g., business unit), or regional. Of 100%, what percentage of a reward and recognition events budget should be spent for each?

National _____

Local (Team) _____

Regional _____

