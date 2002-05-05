Each rating option communicates a different message to your employees, and each has a different outcome.

Five Levels Advantages · Provides for the finest distinctions in performance · More consistent with bell-curve distribution · Most managers believe they can discriminate among five levels of performance · Consistent with familiar “A-F” school-grading model · Most familiar rating scheme — less training required Disadvantages · May be harder for supervisors to communicate how to attain higher performance levels · Typically only four levels are used · Middle rating usually perceived negatively — as average, or mediocre, or a “C” student · May encourage central tendency

Four Levels Advantages · Does not include a middle rating which may be perceived as “average” · Eliminates “central tendency” rating error · May skew raters in a positive or negative direction · Provides for finer distinctions than a three-level scale Disadvantages · May not provide a way to distinguish between those who can improve and those who should be terminated · May skew raters in a positive or negative direction · Typically, only three levels are used

Three Levels Advantages · Supervisors find it easy to categorize performance into three categories · Supervisors tend to be more consistent if given fewer choices — higher reliability · Some jobs may be better appraised on a “pass/fail” basis · Only three levels of performance can be proved empirically · Middle rating implies expected performance, not average performance · More consistent with TQM principles Disadvantages · May not provide fine enough distinctions in performance · Managers frequently alter system by adding plusses and minuses · Does not distinguish between those who can improve and those who should be terminated · Typically only two levels are used · Does not allow for identifying the truly exceptional 2-5 percent

Source: Grote Consulting Corporation

Adapted from The Performance Appraisal Question and Answer Book, Copyright 2002 by Dick Grote. Published by AMACOM Books, a division of American Management Association, New York, NY. Used with permission. All rights reserved. http://www.amacombooks.org.