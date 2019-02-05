Commentary & Opinion
By Jon Hyman
Feb. 5, 2019
As many as 60 percent of employees who are laid off, fired or quit admit to stealing company data.
Sometimes they download information on their way out the door. Sometimes they email information to a personal email account. And sometimes they simply fail to return a company laptop or other device that contains the data. In the latter case, according to the Ponemon Institute, it costs an average of $50,000 for an employer to replace a stolen computer, with 80 percent of that cost coming from the recovery of sensitive, confidential and proprietary information.
When you put this data together, it becomes increasingly apparent that businesses must take proactive steps to protect their technology and data.
In light of these stats, let me suggest a seven-step plan to recover your devices and the crucial information stored on them after an employee leaves your organization.
Notice that a lawsuit against the employee is step seven, not step one. In most cases, going to court is the last resort. It is expensive and time consuming.
Yet in many instances it is unavoidable. And depending on the scope of the suspected theft and the data at issue, it may quickly move up the list.
