Latest News Magazine Ebooks & Whitepapers

Archive

How to Commit to Self-development

By Staff Report

Feb. 29, 2000

To become better in your profession and maintain a sense of fulfillment in all you do, it’s important to stay focused on your own self-development. Keeping this goal may be difficult as life gets more hectic, but remember that by investing in yourself you also enrich others and enhance your performance across the board.


To better commit to self-development:


  • Become a Continuous Learning Machine. Set a personal goal to learn something new about your job, your organization, or your professional discipline every week.
  • Encourage others to pursue self-development activities. Make time and resources available for them to enhance their job skills.
  • Learn by teaching. Volunteer as an instructor for organizational training programs. You’ll not only develop in-depth knowledge about subjects you prepare to teach, you’ll also be able to help others develop and grow.
  • Look beyond your profession. Consider pursuing developmental activities that have nothing to do with your job, but can also help you grow as a person. You’ll probably be surprised to find that unrelated learning can positively impact your job performance.

SOURCE: Reprinted with permission: 144 Ways to Walk the Talk. Copyright Performance Systems Corp., Dallas, TX.

About Workforce.com

blog workforce

We build robust scheduling & attendance software for businesses with 500+ frontline workers. With custom BI reporting and demand-driven scheduling, we help our customers reduce labor spend and increase profitability across their business. It's as simple as that.

Book a call
See the software

Related Articles

workforce blog

Workplace Culture

5 tips to reduce employee no call, no shows

Summary No call, no shows are damaging to businesses. High no call, no show rates could suggest problem...

absence, attendance, no call, no shows, time

workforce blog

Time and Attendance

Preventing employee time theft in restaurants

Summary Employee time theft is when employees are paid for work they did not do Employee time theft can...

hospitality, restaurants, time and attendance, time theft

workforce blog

Employee Engagement

Tips for restaurant owners on getting more employee feedback

Summary Collecting employee feedback gives staff a voice and catalyzes new solutions. There are five ma...

employee engagement, employee feedback, shift feedback

Read the Workforce.com magazine

workforce magazine