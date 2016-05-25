Commentary & Opinion
By Jon Hyman
May. 25, 2016
I spent yesterday in a deposition. That fact is not all that unusual for a litigator. What makes yesterday’s exercise stand out is that I was the deponent, not the attorney. I spent my day under oath, answering questions.
As the mind of a blogger works, I thought to myself, “How can I turn this experience into a blog post?” And then I realized that I already had, six years ago, in a post entitled, 10 tips for preparing for your deposition. So join me on this trip back through the archives.
Bonus tips—Don’t act like this:
Or like this:
Or like this:
We build robust scheduling & attendance software for businesses with 500+ frontline workers. With custom BI reporting and demand-driven scheduling, we help our customers reduce labor spend and increase profitability across their business. It's as simple as that.
LegalA business owner’s guide to restaurant tipping law
Business owners in the restaurant industry are in a unique position when it comes to employee tips. As ...
restaurants, tip laws, tipping
ComplianceThe 10-minute guide to 2021 labor law compliance
Labor laws are a potentially lethal minefield for companies, particularly in today’s turbulent labor ma...
compliance, HR, HR technology, human resources, labor law compliance
Commentary & OpinionWorkplace things COVID has not changed: You can still fire dishonest employees
Suppose an employee leaves work claiming COVID-like symptoms. He then calls off work for the next two w...
COVID-19, FFCRA, human resources, termination