Archive
By Staff Report
Mar. 23, 2001
Supervisor’s Evaluation Checklist of Employees
|Name of Employee:
Title:
Date:
Supervisor Name:
Supervisor Title:
Please rate employee accordingly:
|Relationswith Others:
|Attitude-Applicationto Work:
|_Exceptionally well accepted
_ Works well with others
_ Gets along satisfactorily
_ Some difficulty working withothers
_ Works very poorly with others
_ Unable to communicate
|_Outstanding in enthusiasm
_ Very interested and industrious
_ Average in diligence
_ Somewhat indifferent
_ Unable to evaluate
|Judgment:
|Dependability:
|_Exceptionally mature
_ Above average in makingdecisions
_ Usually makes the right decision
_ Often uses poor judgment
_ Consistently uses poor judgment
_ Unable to evaluate
|_Completely dependable
_ Above average dependability
_ Usually dependable
_ Sometimes neglectful or careless
_ Unreliable
_ Unable to evaluate
|Abilityto Learn:
|Qualityof Work:
|_Learns very quickly
_ Learns readily (minimalsupervision)
_ Average in learning
_ Rather slow to learn
_ Very slow to learn
_ Unable to evaluate
|_Excellent
_ Very good
_ Average
_ Below Average
_ Very poor
_ Unable to evaluate
|ServesClients/Customers:
|Workswith Diversity:
|_Extremely attuned to needs of clients
_ Very supportive, enthusiastic
_ Satisfactory
_ Inconsistent
_ Unable to evaluate
|_Excellent awareness/respect for cultural differences
_ Recognition of standards otherthan his/her own
_ Needs improvement
_ Lack of willingness to acceptothers
|Negotiating/ProblemSolving Ability:
|
|_Excellent use of resources
_ Clearly identifiesproblems/solutions
_ Listens and provides support
_ Unable to independently resolveconflict
_ Unable to evaluate
Using the scale provided, please check theperformance category which best describes the employee’s overall performance:
_ Outstanding
_ Exceeded expectations
_ Met all performance standards
_ Met some performance standards
_ Substantially below normal expectations
Indicate any particularstrengths/weaknesses you feel this employee possesses:
Describe what you feel the employee haslearned during this experience, and what personal or professional growth he/shehas demonstrated:
Make any comments regarding the workexperience you feel is appropriate:
If there were a position available,would you consider hiring this person as a full-time employee?
This report has been discussed with theemployee: _ Yes _ No
Used with permission from the ManchesterCommunity-Technical College, Manchester, CT, 06045-1046, 860/647-6077.January 19, 2001
