Supervisor’s Evaluation Checklist of Employees

Name of Employee:

Title:

Date:

Supervisor Name:

Supervisor Title:

Please rate employee accordingly:

Relationswith Others: Attitude-Applicationto Work: _Exceptionally well accepted

_ Works well with others

_ Gets along satisfactorily

_ Some difficulty working withothers

_ Works very poorly with others

_ Unable to communicate _Outstanding in enthusiasm

_ Very interested and industrious

_ Average in diligence

_ Somewhat indifferent

_ Unable to evaluate

Judgment: Dependability: _Exceptionally mature

_ Above average in makingdecisions

_ Usually makes the right decision

_ Often uses poor judgment

_ Consistently uses poor judgment

_ Unable to evaluate _Completely dependable

_ Above average dependability

_ Usually dependable

_ Sometimes neglectful or careless

_ Unreliable

_ Unable to evaluate

Abilityto Learn: Qualityof Work: _Learns very quickly

_ Learns readily (minimalsupervision)

_ Average in learning

_ Rather slow to learn

_ Very slow to learn

_ Unable to evaluate _Excellent

_ Very good

_ Average

_ Below Average

_ Very poor

_ Unable to evaluate

ServesClients/Customers: Workswith Diversity: _Extremely attuned to needs of clients

_ Very supportive, enthusiastic

_ Satisfactory

_ Inconsistent

_ Unable to evaluate _Excellent awareness/respect for cultural differences

_ Recognition of standards otherthan his/her own

_ Needs improvement

_ Lack of willingness to acceptothers

Negotiating/ProblemSolving Ability: Punctuality: _ Regular

_ Irregular Attendance: _ Regular

_ Irregular _Excellent use of resources

_ Clearly identifiesproblems/solutions

_ Listens and provides support

_ Unable to independently resolveconflict

_ Unable to evaluate

Using the scale provided, please check theperformance category which best describes the employee’s overall performance:

_ Outstanding

_ Exceeded expectations

_ Met all performance standards

_ Met some performance standards

_ Substantially below normal expectations

Indicate any particularstrengths/weaknesses you feel this employee possesses:

Describe what you feel the employee haslearned during this experience, and what personal or professional growth he/shehas demonstrated:

Make any comments regarding the workexperience you feel is appropriate:

If there were a position available,would you consider hiring this person as a full-time employee?

This report has been discussed with theemployee: _ Yes _ No

