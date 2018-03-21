A Michigan oral surgery practice has agreed to pay $47,000 to settle an age discrimination lawsuit filed by the EEOC. The agency alleged that it violated the ADEA by maintaining a policy that required employees to retire at at 65. The lawsuit stemmed from the firing of an employee four days after her 65th birthday.

According to Kenneth Bird, regional attorney for the EEOC’s Indianapolis District Office, “December 2017 marked the 50th anniversary of the ADEA, Five decades later, the EEOC remains committed to vigorously enforcing that all-important law. Private employers need to understand that mandatory retirement policies run afoul of the ADEA and will be met with challenge.”

He’s absolutely correct.

It’s still a fairly popular misconception that businesses can force employees to retire at a certain age.

In truth, with the exception of a few limited circumstances, mandatory retirement ages are about as close to a slam-dunk case of illegal age discrimination you can find. The exceptions permit — but do not require — mandatory retirement: at age 65 of executives or other employees in high, policy-making positions.

at age 55 for publicly employed firefighters and law enforcement officers.

Forcing an employee out is the same as requiring an employee to retire. While lessening duties and responsibilities, demotions and reductions in pay could cause an older employee to retire, it could also cause that same employee to claim a constructive discharge.

Yet companies do need to plan for their futures. This planning is becoming more difficult as more employees are working older. According to the 18th Annual Retirement Survey (conducted by the Transamerica Center for Retirement Studies):