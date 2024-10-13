Compliance
By Jana Reserva
Oct. 13, 2024
Employee meal and rest break laws vary by state. Some lack regulations, while others have strict guidelines – the most stringent being California.
So, if you’re an employer in California, how do you know if you’re implementing meal and rest breaks correctly? Let’s break down what you need to know about these rules, what happens when you break them, and practical tips to ensure you remain compliant.
According to California’s Labor Commissioner’s Office, also known as the Division of Labor Standards Enforcement (DLSE), most non-exempt employees in California are entitled to distinct categories of breaks: a meal break and a rest break.
Several conditions must be met to satisfy the requirements for a reasonable meal break. Employees must be fully relieved of all their duties, the break must go uninterrupted, and the employer cannot discourage or prevent it. Employees must also be free to use the time as they see fit. Whether they eat lunch, leave the premises, or take a quick nap, it’s their prerogative.
If an employer fails to provide a reasonable meal period, they owe the employee one extra hour of pay at the regular rate for each day they do not receive a meal break. This is what is known as premium pay.
If an employee’s meal break is less than 30 minutes, and they never agreed to end their break early in writing, it is considered “interrupted” and must be paid, along with the one additional hour of premium pay for a missed break.
Employees who do not receive premium pay have the right to submit a wage claim to the Labor Commissioner’s Office.
Can meal break times be waived? Yes, but only under certain circumstances. Both employer and employee can agree to waive the meal break if a shift is 6 hours or less. At the same time, employees can skip the second 30-minute meal break, provided they took the first meal break and worked more than 10 but less than 12 hours.
Waiving breaks should not be standard practice and should only be agreed to if a meal break will prevent an employee from completing an essential task. Employers should always properly document waived breaks in writing to protect themselves from unclaimed wage lawsuits.
There are cases when employees can’t be fully relieved of their duties during meal breaks or leave the premises while on break. If that’s the case, the rules for on-duty meal periods will apply, and these are the following:
As with meal breaks, employees must be free from job responsibilities during their rest period. Furthermore, employees must not be on call during this time. Employees working at most three and a half hours are not entitled to rest breaks.
Employees can skip their rest breaks, but it must be their choice without any pressure or influence from the employer. It’s also wise to document every time a break is missed or skipped – an employer should have in writing why a break was skipped and if the employee agreed to it.
Due to the sheer complexity of California’s break laws, it can be difficult for employers to get everything right, even if they have the best intentions. Here are some of the most common roadblocks employers face regarding California meal and rest break laws:
Complying with industry-specific rules and exemptions
Aside from the basic rules around unpaid meal breaks and paid rest periods, California employers must also ensure that they follow applicable industry-specific regulations and exemptions. Here are some examples of such:
Incorrect interpretations
Legal jargon is notoriously ambiguous and sometimes difficult to understand. Regardless, incorrectly interpreting California’s break laws can result in costly lawsuits—case in point: Bono Enterprises, Inc. vs. Bradshaw.
Bono Enterprises Inc., operating under the business name American Temporary Services (ATS), was a temporary work agency that supplied roughly 1,000 Californian employers with a workforce. One of their clients is a manufacturing plant in Modesto. ATS temp workers were not given security clearance in the plant, which resulted in them remaining in the plant premises during their 30-minute meal breaks.
Several employees filed complaints for not receiving paid wages for lunch periods when they had no choice but to stay on the premises. However, ATS argued that the wording of the rule is vague and unclear.
Furthermore, employees are relieved of all work duties during their meal breaks and can access an on-site cafeteria and relaxation areas.
The commissioner ruled in favor of the employees, and the court agreed with their interpretation. The ruling emphasized that unpaid meal breaks must allow employees to spend their time as they choose, including leaving the premises. Being restricted on-site meant they could still be under the employer’s control, which violates the law.
This case clearly illustrates how easily the law can be misunderstood and reminds employers to tread carefully and err on the side of caution. It’s best to seek legal advice when in doubt or faced with unclear regulations.
Tracking break times
While it’s not the employer’s job to police how employees spend their break time, it is their duty to ensure that breaks are provided as required by the law.
The challenge comes with determining which breaks are paid and unpaid and knowing when an employee qualifies for premium pay. Employers must also ensure the system isn’t misused to gain extra pay, such as manipulating break times to extend paid hours. And let’s not forget documentation and keeping track of waivers. These tasks add to the already heavy workload of HR workforce management.
