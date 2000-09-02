BrassRing Systems offers a suite of hiring management solutions including:

Hiresystems – a unique blend of Web-based software and client-specific services that accelerates and automates the hiring process.Hiresystems combines easy-to-use software, candidate and employee data management and dedicated client services.

Joboo – available stand-alone or as a complement to Hiresystems, transforms an organization’s Web site from a job listing to a powerful recruiting tool.Joboo includes industry-leading corporate job site hosting services and easy-to-use Web-based software.

