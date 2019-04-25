Change is a gradual process. As much as most organizations would like to see big results from a new program, initiative or benefit sooner rather than later, it could take some time to see the fruits of their labor. Long-term improvements in culture or employee morale may seem daunting, but the patient employer often is rewarded.

Now in its sixth year, the Workforce 100 recognizes companies that excelled in human resources over the course of the previous year. To determine which companies make the list, Workforce editors work with researchers from the Human Capital Media Research and Advisory Group, the publication’s research division.

The research team created a model to sift through publicly available data on HR performance to separate the best from the rest. To give employees more of a say in the rankings, we asked recruiting and job-review website Glassdoor to provide data on what workers are saying about the companies that made our list. From there, we combined that information with the public data available to create our 2019 Workforce 100 list.

This year we noticed that many highly ranked companies have gradually climbed the list since the Workforce 100 began. Southwest started out unranked in 2014, eventually moved to the middle of the list and made it to the No. 1 spot in 2019. Companies including T-Mobile, Microsoft and Hilton have seen similar trajectories. To explore how they made these gradual improvements, Editorial Associate Bethany Tomasian spoke to HR leaders at several of these organizations to get their story.

New to the Workforce 100 package this year, we collaborated with our research team to explore what best practices companies can rely on to be the best in human resources.

Congratulations to all the companies that made the 2019 Workforce 100 list!

WORKFORCE 100 METHODOLOGY

The Workforce 100 is the rank order and scores of the 100 companies that performed best in seven core areas: workplace culture, employee benefits, diversity and inclusion, employee development and talent management, human resources innovation, leadership development, and talent acquisition. The working assumption behind the list is that high performance in these core categories provides a reasonable proxy for overall HR excellence.

This year’s change in methodology created a ranked list that made comprehensive HR participation and employee feedback on their respective employers the primary focus rather than excellence in one core area. Using this method, organizations that are recognized on multiple lists but do not perform perfectly will be ranked higher than organizations that are ranked in one area but perform better in a single discipline. In addition, organizations that are not as heavily represented in external recognition programs are still acknowledged for their HR efforts through the posted opinions of their employees.

To generate the score, researchers first looked at how many lists with HR relevance a particular company appeared on, which makes up half of the total score (maximum of 5 points). The other half of the score (also with a maximum of 5 points) was derived from an average of the company’s Glassdoor performance in areas pertaining to HR. These scores are then added together to create the final score.

Component Lists: