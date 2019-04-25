Archive
By Andie Burjek
Apr. 25, 2019
Change is a gradual process. As much as most organizations would like to see big results from a new program, initiative or benefit sooner rather than later, it could take some time to see the fruits of their labor. Long-term improvements in culture or employee morale may seem daunting, but the patient employer often is rewarded.
Now in its sixth year, the Workforce 100 recognizes companies that excelled in human resources over the course of the previous year. To determine which companies make the list, Workforce editors work with researchers from the Human Capital Media Research and Advisory Group, the publication’s research division.
The research team created a model to sift through publicly available data on HR performance to separate the best from the rest. To give employees more of a say in the rankings, we asked recruiting and job-review website Glassdoor to provide data on what workers are saying about the companies that made our list. From there, we combined that information with the public data available to create our 2019 Workforce 100 list.
This year we noticed that many highly ranked companies have gradually climbed the list since the Workforce 100 began. Southwest started out unranked in 2014, eventually moved to the middle of the list and made it to the No. 1 spot in 2019. Companies including T-Mobile, Microsoft and Hilton have seen similar trajectories. To explore how they made these gradual improvements, Editorial Associate Bethany Tomasian spoke to HR leaders at several of these organizations to get their story.
New to the Workforce 100 package this year, we collaborated with our research team to explore what best practices companies can rely on to be the best in human resources.
Congratulations to all the companies that made the 2019 Workforce 100 list!
Performance Index: 9.2
Industry: Airline
Number of Employees: 58,000
Headquarters: Dallas
Top Ranking HR Person: Julie Weber
Performance Index: 8.911
Industry: Telecommunications
Number of Employees: 52,218
Headquarters: Bellevue, Washington
Top Ranking HR Person: Liz McAuliffe
Performance Index: 8.756
Industry: Financial services
Number of Employees: 36,000
Headquarters: New York
Top Ranking HR Person: Dane Holmes
Performance Index: 8.736
Industry: Software
Number of Employees: 96,498
Headquarters: Walldorf, Baden-Wuerttemberg, Germany
Top Ranking HR Person: Stefan Ries
Performance Index: 8.728
Industry: Professional services
Number of Employees: 286,000
Headquarters: New York
Top Ranking HR Person: Michele Parmelee
Performance Index: 8.6
Industry: Professional services
Number of Employees: 270,000
Headquarters: London
Top Ranking HR Person: Tony Steadman
Performance Index: 8.591
Industry: Social media
Number of Employees: 33,606
Headquarters: Menlo Park, California
Top Ranking HR Person: Lori Goler
Performance Index: 8.363
Industry: Airline
Number of Employees: 80,000
Headquarters: Atlanta
Top Ranking HR Person: Joanne Smith
Performance Index: 8.302
Industry: Computer software
Number of Employees: 130,000
Headquarters: Redmond, Washington
Top Ranking HR Person: Kathleen Hogan
Performance Index: 8.236
Industry: Technology
Number of Employees: 74,200
Headquarters: San Jose, California
Top Ranking HR Person: Francine Katsoudas
Performance Index: 8.225
Industry: Pharma, consumer products
Number of Employees: 135,000
Headquarters: New Brunswick, New Jersey
Top Ranking HR Person: Peter Fasolo
Performance Index: 8.224
Industry: Lodging, hospitality
Number of Employees: 170,000
Headquarters: McLean, Virginia
Top Ranking HR Person: Matthew W. Schuyler
Performance Index: 8.219
Industry: Technology
Number of Employees: 53,000
Headquarters: Palo Alto, California
Top Ranking HR Person: Tracy Keogh
Performance Index: 8.216
Industry: Management consulting
Number of Employees: 8,000
Headquarters: Boston
Top Ranking HR Person: Russ Hagey
Performance Index: 8.121
Industry: Saas HCM software
Number of Employees: 5,100
Headquarters: Weston, Florida
Top Ranking HR Person: Vivian Maza
Performance Index: 8.105
Industry: Exterior remodeling
Number of Employees: 2,461
Headquarters: Chester, Pennslyvania
Top Ranking HR Person: Jennifer Carreon-Montes
Performance Index: 8.025
Industry: Consulting services
Number of Employees: 477,000
Headquarters: Chicago
Top Ranking HR Person: Ellyn Shook
Performance Index: 8.016
Industry: Software
Number of Employees: 35,000
Headquarters: San Francisco
Top Ranking HR Person: Cindy Robbins
Performance Index: 8.015
Industry: Winery and distributor
Number of Employees: 6,500
Headquarters: Modesto, California
Top Ranking HR Person: Michelle Lewis
Performance Index: 8.008
Industry: Biopharmaceutical
Number of Employees: 30,000
Headquarters: North Chicago, Illinois
Top Ranking HR Person: Timothy J. Richmond
Performance Index: 7.955
Industry: Professional services
Number of Employees: 5,000
Headquarters: Seattle
Top Ranking HR Person: Sierra Snyder
Performance Index: 7.858
Industry: Aerospace and defense
Number of Employees: 67,000
Headquarters: Waltham, Massachusetts
Top Ranking HR Person: Randa G. Newsome
Performance Index: 7.849
Industry: Restaurants
Number of Employees: 28,000
Headquarters: Irvine, California
Top Ranking HR Person: Katherine Sauls
Performance Index: 7.838
Industry: Computer software
Number of Employees: 21,000
Headquarters: San Jose, California
Top Ranking HR Person: Donna Morris
Performance Index: 7.799
Industry: Enterprise software
Number of Employees: 9,000
Headquarters: Mountain View, California
Top Ranking HR Person: Laura Fennell
Performance Index: 7.727
Industry: Financial services
Number of Employees: 45,000
Headquarters: St. Louis
Top Ranking HR Person: Kevin Bastein
Performance Index: 7.726
Industry: Management consulting
Number of Employees: 30,000
Headquarters: New York
Top Ranking HR Person: Michael Barriere
Performance Index: 7.638
Industry: Financial services
Number of Employees: 17,000
Headquarters: Vienna, Virginia
Top Ranking HR Person: Angela Culbertson
Performance Index: 7.529
Industry: Software development
Number of Employees: 1,239
Headquarters: Cambridge, Massachusetts
Top Ranking HR Person: Katie Burke
Performance Index: 7.507
Industry: Construction project management software
Number of Employees: 1300
Headquarters: Carpinteria, California
Top Ranking HR Person: Michelle Greer
Performance Index: 7.452
Industry: Health care
Number of Employees: 74,500
Headquarters: Denver
Top Ranking HR Person: Eric Severson
Performance Index: 7.451
Industry: Hospital
Number of Employees: 4,483
Headquarters: Memphis, Tennessee
Top Ranking HR Person: Dana Bottenfield
Performance Index: 7.43
Industry: Health insurance
Number of Employees: 41,600
Headquarters: Louisville, Kentucky
Top Ranking HR Person: Tim Huval,
Performance Index: 7.424
Industry: Software
Number of Employees: 1,413
Headquarters: Centennial, Colorado
Top Ranking HR Person: Lindsey Sittko
Performance Index: 7.416
Industry: Private holding
Number of Employees: 100,000
Headquarters: St. Louis
Top Ranking HR Person: Shelley Roither,
Performance Index: 7.41
Industry: Medical technologies
Number of Employees: 33,000
Headquarters: Kalamazoo, Michigan
Top Ranking HR Person: Katy Fink
Performance Index: 7.409
Industry: Insurance/health care
Number of Employees: 213,000
Headquarters: Oakland, California
Top Ranking HR Person: Chuck Columbus
Performance Index: 7.399
Industry: Technology
Number of Employees: 132,000
Headquarters: Cupertino, California
Top Ranking HR Person: Deirdre O’Brien
Performance Index: 7.36
Industry: Technology
Number of Employees: 145,000
Headquarters: Round Rock, Texas
Top Ranking HR Person: Steve Price
Performance Index: 7.338
Industry: Financial services
Number of Employees: 59,000
Headquarters: New York
Top Ranking HR Person: Robert Childs
Performance Index: 7.337
Industry: Financial services
Number of Employees: 47,600
Headquarters: McLean, Virginia
Top Ranking HR Person: Jory Berson
Performance Index: 7.329
Industry: Payroll software
Number of Employees: 2,808
Headquarters: Schaumburg, Illinois
Top Ranking HR Person: Cheryl Johnson
Performance Index: 7.321
Industry: Lodging, hospitality
Number of Employees: 120,000
Headquarters: Chicago
Top Ranking HR Person: Malaika Myers
Performance Index: 7.305
Industry: Financial services
Number of Employees: 256,105
Headquarters: New York
Top Ranking HR Person: Robin Leopold
Performance Index: 7.297
Industry: Telecommunications
Number of Employees: 268,220
Headquarters: Dallas
Top Ranking HR Person: William A. Blase Jr.
Performance Index: 7.26
Industry: Investment bank
Number of Employees: 57,000
Headquarters: New York
Top Ranking HR Person: Susan Reid
Performance Index: 7.255
Industry: E-commerce
Number of Employees: 647,000
Headquarters: Seattle
Top Ranking HR Person: Beth Galetti
Performance Index: 7.216
Industry: Security
Number of Employees: 85,000
Headquarters: Falls Church, Virginia
Top Ranking HR Person: Ann Addison
Performance Index: 7.21
Industry: Chemicals
Number of Employees: 37,000
Headquarters: Midland, MIchigan
Top Ranking HR Person: Karen S. Carter
Performance Index: 7.205
Industry: Courier
Number of Employees: 450,000
Headquarters: Memphis, Tennessee
Top Ranking HR Person: Judy Edge
Performance Index: 7.194
Industry: Consulting services
Number of Employees: 25,800
Headquarters: McLean, Virginia
Top Ranking HR Person: Betty Thompson
Performance Index: 7.157
Industry: Distilled beverage/wines
Number of Employees: 4,700
Headquarters: Louisville, Kentucky
Top Ranking HR Person: Kirsten Hawley
Performance Index: 7.138
Industry: Insurance, banking, financial services
Number of Employees: 34,168
Headquarters: San Antonio
Top Ranking HR Person: Pat Teague
Performance Index: 7.137
Industry: Automotive
Number of Employees: 180,000
Headquarters: Detroit
Top Ranking HR Person: Kim Brycz
Performance Index: 7.135
Industry: Technology
Number of Employees: 98,771
Headquarters: Mountain View, California
Top Ranking HR Person: Eileen Naughton
Performance Index: 7.11
Industry: HR management software
Number of Employees: 58,000
Headquarters: Roseland, New Jersey
Top Ranking HR Person: Sreeni Kutam
Performance Index: 7.105
Industry: Advanced technologies
Number of Employees: 105,000
Headquarters: Bethesda, Maryland
Top Ranking HR Person: Patricia L. Lewis
Performance Index: 7.083
Industry: Financial services
Number of Employees: 15,000 *
Headquarters: Foster City, California
Top Ranking HR Person: Jennifer Grant
Performance Index: 7.016
Industry: Health care
Number of Employees: 103,000
Headquarters: Chicago
Top Ranking HR Person: Steve Fussell
Performance Index: 6.996
Industry: Management consulting
Number of Employees: 16,000
Headquarters: Boston
Top Ranking HR Person: Matt Krentz
Performance Index: 6.995
Industry: Workforce management and HR software
Number of Employees: 5,780
Headquarters: Lowell, Massachusetts
Top Ranking HR Person: Dave Almeda
Performance Index: 6.99
Industry: Technology service prodiver
Number of Employees: 5,000
Headquarters: Maryland Heights, Missouri
Top Ranking HR Person: Ann W. Marr
Performance Index: 6.974
Industry: Aerospace
Number of Employees: 6,000
Headquarters: Hawthorne, California
Top Ranking HR Person: Brian Bjelde
Performance Index: 6.957
Industry: Cancer treatment and research hospital
Number of Employees: 20,871
Headquarters: Houston
Top Ranking HR Person: Shibu Varghese
Performance Index: 6.955
Industry: Insurance
Number of Employees: 34,000
Headquarters: Columbus, Ohio
Top Ranking HR Person: Gale King
Performance Index: 6.94
Industry: Computer software
Number of Employees: 24,137
Headquarters: Palo Alto, California
Top Ranking HR Person: Betsy Sutter
Performance Index: 6.927
Industry: Telecommunications
Number of Employees: 184,000
Headquarters: Philadelphia
Top Ranking HR Person: Bill Strahan, Vicki Williams,
Performance Index: 6.91
Industry: Financial services
Number of Employees: 271,453
Headquarters: San Francisco
Top Ranking HR Person: David Galloreese
Performance Index: 6.888
Industry: Conglomerate
Number of Employees: 280,000
Headquarters: Boston
Top Ranking HR Person: Kevin Cox
Performance Index: 6.868
Industry: Medical devices
Number of Employees: 32,000
Headquarters: Marlborough, Massachusetts
Top Ranking HR Person: Wendy Carruthers
Performance Index: 6.866
Industry: Personal care
Number of Employees: 41,000
Headquarters: Irving, Texas
Top Ranking HR Person: Scott Boston
Performance Index: 6.844
Industry: Information technology
Number of Employees: 366,000
Headquarters: Armonk, New York
Top Ranking HR Person: Diane Gherson
Performance Index: 6.829
Industry: Financial and human capital management
Number of Employees: 10,500
Headquarters: Pleasanton, California
Top Ranking HR Person: Ashley Goldsmith
Performance Index: 6.807
Industry: Retail
Number of Employees: 49,000
Headquarters: Rochester, New York
Top Ranking HR Person: Kevin Stickles
Performance Index: 6.782
Industry: Real estate
Number of Employees: 180,000
Headquarters: Austin, Texas
Top Ranking HR Person: Darrell King
Performance Index: 6.752
Industry: Health care
Number of Employees: 25,000
Headquarters: Arlington, Texas
Top Ranking HR Person: Michelle Kirby
Performance Index: 6.749
Industry: Insurance
Number of Employees: 47,950
Headquarters: Hartford, Connecticut
Top Ranking HR Person: Thomas W. Weidenkopf
Performance Index: 6.729
Industry: Retail
Number of Employees: 231,000
Headquarters: Issaquah, Washington
Top Ranking HR Person: Pat Callans
Performance Index: 6.728
Industry: Financial services
Number of Employees: 13,400
Headquarters: Purchase, New York
Top Ranking HR Person: Michael Fraccaro
Performance Index: 6.727
Industry: Technology
Number of Employees: 29,700
Headquarters: Dallas
Top Ranking HR Person: Darla Whitaker
Performance Index: 6.707
Industry: Insurance
Number of Employees: 30,000
Headquarters: New York
Top Ranking HR Person: Diane D. Bengston
Performance Index: 6.694
Industry: Telecommunications
Number of Employees: 144,953
Headquarters: Basking Ridge, New Jersey
Top Ranking HR Person: Marc Reed
Performance Index: 6.69
Industry: Diesel/alternative fuel technology
Number of Employees: 62,600
Headquarters: Columbus, Indiana
Top Ranking HR Person: Jill Cook
Performance Index: 6.679
Industry: Consumer products
Number of Employees: 91,536
Headquarters: St. Paul, Minnesota
Top Ranking HR Person: Kristen M. Ludgate
Performance Index: 6.668
Industry: Conglomerate
Number of Employees: 50000
Headquarters: Washington, D.C.
Top Ranking HR Person: Mike Bokina
Performance Index: 6.618
Industry: Products and services
Number of Employees: 100,000
Headquarters: McLean, Virginia
Top Ranking HR Person: Eric Minvielle
Performance Index: 6.602
Industry: Financial services
Number of Employees: 40,000
Headquarters: Boston
Top Ranking HR Person: Bill Ackerman
Performance Index: 6.557
Industry: Consumer products
Number of Employees: 73,100
Headquarters: Beaverton, Oregon
Top Ranking HR Person: Monique Matheson
Performance Index: 6.552
Industry: Energy products
Number of Employees: 51,900
Headquarters: San Ramon, California
Top Ranking HR Person: Rhonda J. Morris
Performance Index: 6.529
Industry: Consumer products
Number of Employees: 95,000
Headquarters: Cincinnati
Top Ranking HR Person: Tracey Grabowski
Performance Index: 6.528
Industry: Lodging and hospitality
Number of Employees: 177,000
Headquarters: Bethesda, Maryland
Top Ranking HR Person: David Rodriguez
Performance Index: 6.518
Industry: Accounting company
Number of Employees: 8,556
Headquarters: Chicago
Top Ranking HR Person: Brenda Wagner
Performance Index: 6.474
Industry: Consumer products/retail
Number of Employees: 238,000
Headquarters: Seattle
Top Ranking HR Person: Lucy Lee Helm
Performance Index: 6.446
Industry: Technology
Number of Employees: 106,799
Headquarters: Santa Clara, California
Top Ranking HR Person: Matt Smith
Performance Index: 6.435
Industry: Professional services
Number of Employees: 250,930
Headquarters: London
Top Ranking HR Person: Agnés Hussherr
Performance Index: 6.424
Industry: Food products
Number of Employees: 38,000
Headquarters: Minneapolis
Top Ranking HR Person: Jacqueline Williams-Roll
Performance Index: 6.413
Industry: Professional services
Number of Employees: 32,718
Headquarters: New York
Top Ranking HR Person: Darren H. Burton
Performance Index: 6.352
Industry: Health care
Number of Employees: 86,000
Headquarters: Dublin
Top Ranking HR Person: Carol A. Surface
Performance Index: 6.351
Industry: Pharmaceutical
Number of Employees: 69,000
Headquarters: Kenilworth, New Jersey
Top Ranking HR Person: Stephen C. Mizell
Performance Index: 6.318
Industry: Pharmaceutical
Number of Employees: 38,682
Headquarters: Indianapolis
Top Ranking HR Person: Stephen F. Fry
The Workforce 100 is the rank order and scores of the 100 companies that performed best in seven core areas: workplace culture, employee benefits, diversity and inclusion, employee development and talent management, human resources innovation, leadership development, and talent acquisition. The working assumption behind the list is that high performance in these core categories provides a reasonable proxy for overall HR excellence.
This year’s change in methodology created a ranked list that made comprehensive HR participation and employee feedback on their respective employers the primary focus rather than excellence in one core area. Using this method, organizations that are recognized on multiple lists but do not perform perfectly will be ranked higher than organizations that are ranked in one area but perform better in a single discipline. In addition, organizations that are not as heavily represented in external recognition programs are still acknowledged for their HR efforts through the posted opinions of their employees.
To generate the score, researchers first looked at how many lists with HR relevance a particular company appeared on, which makes up half of the total score (maximum of 5 points). The other half of the score (also with a maximum of 5 points) was derived from an average of the company’s Glassdoor performance in areas pertaining to HR. These scores are then added together to create the final score.
World’s Best Multinational Workplaces, 2018 (Great Place to Work)
50 Best Small Workplaces, 2018 (Fortune)
Best Places to Work, Large Companies, 2019 (Glassdoor)
Best Places to Work, Small and Medium Companies, 2019 (Glassdoor)
Top Companies, 2018 (LinkedIn)
Top Companies, 2017 (LinkedIn)
Best Employers for Healthy Lifestyles, 2018 (National Business Group on Health)
Companies with Incredible 401(k) Options, 2018 (Glassdoor)
30 Best Workplaces to Retire From, 2016 (Fortune)
10 Companies With the Best 401(k) Plans, 2017 (Brightscope)
Top-rated Workplaces for Work/Life Balance, 2018 (Indeed)
20 Companies with the Best Benefits, 2017 (Glassdoor)
Best Companies for Benefits and Perks, 2017 (Glassdoor)
Top 50 Companies for Diversity, 2018 (DiversityInc)
Best Employers for Vets, 2018 (Military Times)
Disability Equality Index, 2018 (AAPD)
100 Best Workplaces for Diversity, 2018 (Fortune)
100 Best Companies, 2018 (Working Mother)
Best Large Workplaces for Women, 2018 (Fortune)
The Most Admired for HR, 2016 (HR Executive)
4 Innovative HR Departments, 2016 (Spark)
World’s Most Admired Companies, 2017 (Fortune)
Highest Rated CEOs, 2018 (Glassdoor)
Management Top 250 (Wall Street Journal)
Candidate Experience Awards, 2018 (Talent Board)
20 Hottest Companies for Job Seekers, 2018 (Indeed)
Best Places to Interview, 2017 (Glassdoor)
Learning Elite, 2018 (Chief Learning Officer)
Learning in Practice Awards, 2018 (Chief Learning Officer)
Training Top 125, 2018 (Training)
50 Most Engaged Workplaces (Achievers)
BEST Awards, 2018 (Association for Talent Development)
Excellence in Practice Awards, 2018 (Association for Talent Development)
9 Best Companies for Professional Development, 2017 (Glassdoor)
Career Opportunities Rating
Compensation & Benefits Rating
Culture & Values Rating
Work/Life Balance Rating
Recommend to a Friend Rating
We build robust scheduling & attendance software for businesses with 500+ frontline workers. With custom BI reporting and demand-driven scheduling, we help our customers reduce labor spend and increase profitability across their business. It's as simple as that.
Hi, My name is Meg and this is my introduction to Workforce.com
Find out how Workforce.com powered vaccine sites with demand driven scheduling and attendance.
Workplace Culture5 tips to reduce employee no call, no shows
Summary No call, no shows are damaging to businesses. High no call, no show rates could suggest problem...
absence, attendance, no call, no shows, time
Time and AttendancePreventing employee time theft in restaurants
Summary Employee time theft is when employees are paid for work they did not do Employee time theft can...
hospitality, restaurants, time and attendance, time theft
Employee EngagementTips for restaurant owners on getting more employee feedback
Summary Collecting employee feedback gives staff a voice and catalyzes new solutions. There are five ma...
employee engagement, employee feedback, shift feedback