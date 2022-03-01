Archive
By Staff Report
Jun. 1, 1993
Here are ten ways managers can help:
SOURCE: Northwestern National Life
Personnel Journal, June 1993, Vol. 72, No. 6, p. 57.
We build robust scheduling & attendance software for businesses with 500+ frontline workers. With custom BI reporting and demand-driven scheduling, we help our customers reduce labor spend and increase profitability across their business. It's as simple as that.
Workplace Culture5 tips to reduce employee no call, no shows
Summary No call, no shows are damaging to businesses. High no call, no show rates could suggest problem...
absence, attendance, no call, no shows, time
Time and AttendancePreventing employee time theft in restaurants
Summary Employee time theft is when employees are paid for work they did not do Employee time theft can...
hospitality, restaurants, time and attendance, time theft
Employee EngagementTips for restaurant owners on getting more employee feedback
Summary Collecting employee feedback gives staff a voice and catalyzes new solutions. There are five ma...
employee engagement, employee feedback, shift feedback