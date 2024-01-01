Job Descriptions

|

Receptionist

Here's a sample job description for a Receptionist that you can use within your organization. Feel free to copy, paste, and modify this template to suit your internal needs.

Job Brief

The Receptionist manages our front desk on a daily basis and performs a variety of administrative and clerical tasks. As the first point of contact for our company, the Receptionist plays a key role in making a positive impression on our visitors and providing essential support across the organization.

What Does a Receptionist Do?

A Receptionist serves as the face of the company, handling the flow of people through the business and ensuring that all reception responsibilities are completed accurately and delivered with high quality and in a timely manner. This role includes a variety of tasks such as receiving visitors, managing phone calls, and maintaining office security.

Responsibilities

  • Greet and welcome guests as soon as they arrive at the office.
  • Direct visitors to the appropriate person and office.
  • Answer, screen, and forward incoming phone calls.
  • Ensure reception area is tidy and presentable, with all necessary stationery and material (e.g., pens, forms, and brochures).
  • Provide basic and accurate information in-person and via phone/email.
  • Receive, sort, and distribute daily mail/deliveries.
  • Maintain office security by following safety procedures and controlling access via the reception desk (e.g., monitor logbook, issue visitor badges).
  • Update calendars and schedule meetings.
  • Arrange travel and accommodations, and prepare vouchers.
  • Keep updated records of office expenses and costs.
  • Perform other clerical receptionist duties such as filing, photocopying, transcribing, and faxing.

Requirements and Skills

  • Proven work experience as a Receptionist, Front Office Representative, or similar role.
  • Proficiency in Microsoft Office Suite.
  • Hands-on experience with office equipment (e.g., fax machines and printers).
  • Professional attitude and appearance.
  • Solid written and verbal communication skills.
  • Ability to be resourceful and proactive when issues arise.
  • Excellent organizational skills.
  • Multitasking and time-management skills, with the ability to prioritize tasks.
  • Customer service attitude.

Education, Experience, and Licensing Requirements

  • High school diploma or equivalent; further training in office management is beneficial.
  • Previous experience in a front office handling receptionist responsibilities preferred but not required.