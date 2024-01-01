Job Descriptions

Patient Access Representative

Here's a sample job description for a Patient Access Representative that you can use within your organization. Feel free to download and modify this template to suit your internal needs.

Job Summary

A Patient Access Representative serves as the first point of contact for patients within a healthcare facility, managing patient admissions, insurance verification, and ensuring smooth patient flow. This role combines excellent customer service skills with a solid understanding of healthcare administrative processes to facilitate patient access to medical services. Responsibilities include patient registration, verifying insurance coverage, collecting co-pays, scheduling appointments, and maintaining accurate patient records.

Responsibilities

Patient Registration

  • Greet patients and visitors professionally and courteously.
  • Obtain and verify patient demographic information and insurance details.
  • Accurately input patient information into the electronic health records system.

Insurance Verification

  • Verify patient insurance coverage and eligibility.
  • Explain insurance benefits, co-pays, and deductibles to patients.
  • Assist patients with completing insurance forms and other necessary documentation.

Appointment Scheduling

  • Schedule and confirm patient appointments.
  • Coordinate with medical staff to ensure timely and efficient scheduling.
  • Manage appointment cancellations and rescheduling as needed.

Billing and Payments

  • Collect co-pays and other patient payments at the time of service.
  • Provide patients with information regarding billing processes and payment options.
  • Assist with resolving billing issues and discrepancies.

Patient Assistance

  • Answer patient inquiries in person and over the phone.
  • Provide information about hospital or clinic services, locations, and procedures.
  • Assist patients with mobility needs, including providing wheelchairs or other assistance.

Record Keeping

  • Maintain accurate and up-to-date patient records.
  • Ensure all patient information is kept confidential and complies with HIPAA regulations.
  • Prepare and distribute patient documentation as required.

Requirements and Skills

  • Knowledge of medical terminology and healthcare administrative processes.
  • Proficiency in using electronic health records systems and other healthcare software.
  • Strong organizational skills with the ability to multitask and prioritize effectively.
  • Excellent customer service and interpersonal skills.
  • Attention to detail and accuracy in data entry and record-keeping.
  • Ability to handle sensitive and confidential information with discretion.

Education, Experience, and Licensing Requirements

  • High school diploma or equivalent; an associate’s degree in healthcare administration or a related field is preferred.
  • Certification as a Patient Access Representative (e.g., CHAA - Certified Healthcare Access Associate)

