Here's a sample job description for a Patient Access Representative that you can use within your organization. Feel free to download and modify this template to suit your internal needs.
A Patient Access Representative serves as the first point of contact for patients within a healthcare facility, managing patient admissions, insurance verification, and ensuring smooth patient flow. This role combines excellent customer service skills with a solid understanding of healthcare administrative processes to facilitate patient access to medical services. Responsibilities include patient registration, verifying insurance coverage, collecting co-pays, scheduling appointments, and maintaining accurate patient records.
