Job Descriptions

Cook

Here's a sample job description for a Cook that you can use within your organization. Feel free to copy, paste, and modify this template to suit your internal needs.

Job Brief

A Cook is fundamental to the operations of food service establishments, responsible for preparingmeals that meet the establishment's standards in both taste and presentation. This role demands culinary skill, attention to detail, and the ability to work under pressure during busy periods.

What Does a Cook Do?

Cooks are tasked with the preparation of food items according to recipes and specifications. Their work is critical in ensuring the quality and timely delivery of dishes, maintaining kitchen cleanliness, and complying with food safety regulations. Cooks work in fast-paced environments and must be adept at managing multiple tasks simultaneously.

Responsibilities

  • Prepare and cook food items according to predetermined recipes and menus.
  • Monitor food stock and place orders as needed.
  • Ensure all dishes are cooked well and presented in an aesthetically pleasing way.
  • Maintain a sanitized and orderly environment in the kitchen.
  • Ensure all food and other items are stored properly.
  • Verify that prepared food meets requirements for quality and quantity.
  • Perform kitchen maintenance tasks such as dishwashing and cleaning equipment.
  • Comply with nutrition and sanitation guidelines.
  • Perform other kitchen duties as assigned.

Requirements and Skills

  • Proven experience as a cook.
  • Experience with various cooking methods and procedures.
  • Familiarity with sanitation regulations.
  • Excellent manual dexterity able to operate cutting tools and kitchen utensils.
  • A knack for following and enhancing recipes.
  • Good communication skills.
  • Ability to work in a team.
  • Very good physical condition and endurance.

Education, Experience, and Licensing Requirements

  • High school diploma or equivalent; diploma from a culinary school is a plus.
  • Proven experience in a cooking role, preferably in a restaurant or hotel.
  • A food handler's card or certification from the local health department is a requirement in some states.