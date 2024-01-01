Job Descriptions

Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA)

Here's a sample job description for a Certified Nursing Assistant that you can use within your organization. Feel free to copy, paste, and modify this template to suit your internal needs.

Job Summary

A Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) plays a vital role in healthcare facilities by offering essential assistance to the healthcare team and helping ensure efficient operations. CNAs perform day-to-day patient care tasks, from assisting with activities of daily living (ADLs) like toileting, grooming, and eating, to measuring vital signs such as blood pressure. They maintain a clean and safe patient environment to promote well-being in long-term care or nursing care settings.

Responsibilities

1. Direct Patient Care

  • Vital Signs Monitoring: Measure and record vital signs like blood pressure, temperature, pulse rate, and respiration. Report significant changes to the nursing staff.
  • Activities of Daily Living (ADLs): Assist with ADLs like bathing, grooming, eating, and personal hygiene while maintaining dignity and comfort.
  • Mobility Support: Safely transfer patients between beds and wheelchairs, using proper techniques to minimize injury risks for both patient and CNA.
  • Wound Care Assistance: Support registered nurses in wound care, ensuring wounds are cleaned, dressed, and monitored per guidelines.
  • Rehabilitation Assistance: Help patients perform rehabilitation activities to promote strength and mobility.

2. Clinical Support

  • Medical Procedures Assistance: Assist nursing staff and medical staff during minor medical procedures, providing essential supplies and support.
  • Sanitation and Equipment Maintenance: Prepare and sterilize medical equipment, maintaining a hygienic patient environment by changing linens and disinfecting surfaces.
  • Medical Documentation: Maintain accurate patient information by recording treatments and responses to care in electronic health records.

3. Emotional and Communication Support

  • Patient Interaction: Foster positive relationships with patients, reducing anxiety and helping them understand treatment plans and dietary guidelines.
  • Family Liaison: Communicate with family members to provide updates on care plans and offer guidance to support the patient's health journey.

4. Administrative Coordination

  • Appointment Management: Schedule follow-up appointments to ensure continuity of care.
  • Inventory Management: Monitor supplies, maintaining stock for routine patient care while avoiding wastage.

Requirements and Skills

  • Proven work experience in a CNA position or similar patient care role.
  • CNA certification is required.
  • Proficiency in patient care techniques, including taking vital signs and providing mobility support.
  • Understanding of medical terminology and healthcare practices.
  • Communication skills and interpersonal abilities.
  • Attention to detail and adherence to safety protocols.
  • Ability to stay organized, prioritize tasks, and handle physically demanding activities.

Education, Experience, and Licensing Requirements

  • High school diploma or GED equivalent.
  • State-approved CNA training program certification is required.
  • CPR and BLS certifications are advantageous.
  • Prior experience in nursing homes, home care, or other care facilities is preferred but not mandatory.