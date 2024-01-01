Job Descriptions

|

Administrative Assistant

Here's a sample job description for an Administrative Assistant that you can use within your organization. Feel free to copy, paste, and modify this template to suit your internal needs.

Job Brief

An Administrative Assistant helps with the completion of business admin work, assists managers and employees, and facilitates daily office needs. This role is pivotal for maintaining the smooth operation of our company’s administrative activities.

What Does an Administrative Assistant Do?

An Administrative Assistant is responsible for a wide range of administrative and clerical tasks that support the functioning of an organization. This includes managing calendars, making travel arrangements, preparing reports, and maintaining filing systems to ensure efficient and organized office operations.

Responsibilities

  • Answer and direct phone calls in a polite and friendly manner.
  • Welcome visitors warmly and ensure they are comfortable.
  • Schedule appointments and update calendar.
  • Arrange staff meetings and take detailed minutes.
  • Prepare communications, such as memos, emails, invoices, reports, and other correspondence.
  • Create and maintain filing systems, both electronic and physical.
  • Manage projects and conduct research as required.
  • Maintain supplies inventory by checking stock to determine inventory level, anticipating needed supplies, placing, and expediting orders for supplies.

Requirements and Skills

  • Proven experience as an Administrative Assistant, Virtual Assistant, or Office Admin Assistant.
  • Knowledge of office management systems and procedures.
  • Proficiency in MS Office (MS Excel and MS PowerPoint, in particular).
  • Excellent time management skills and the ability to prioritize work.
  • Attention to detail and problem-solving skills.
  • Excellent written and verbal communication skills.
  • Strong organizational skills with the ability to multi-task.

Education, Experience, and Licensing Requirements

  • High school diploma or equivalent; associate’s degree preferred.
  • Certified Administrative Professional (CAP) or Microsoft Office Specialist (MOS) certification is a plus.
  • Previous experience in an administrative role is preferred but not required.