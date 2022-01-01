Create shifts and approve timesheets in Workforce.com, then with a few clicks, export to Workday for quick and painless payroll processing.
Workforce.com takes Workday to the next level by connecting its core HR and payroll system to an advanced scheduling and timekeeping platform as well as a Wage & Hour Compliance Library. It's a match made in heaven.
Pulling employee data directly from Workday, Workforce.com
creates dynamic and easy-to-read schedules that automatically
take into account variables like teams, locations, and qualifications.
Every hour, all employee information in Workday is synced directly into Workforce.com - no need for data re-entry. Fields like employee names, phone numbers, job titles, pay rates, and certifications are all applied in Workforce.com’s timekeeping and scheduling system.
Review and approve timesheets in Workforce.com, then with a few clicks, export them to Workday for payroll processing. Export timesheets per employee, or in a single batch comprising all employees. There are no files to download as timesheets are sent securely via Workday’s Pay Input API.
Workforce.com helps you navigate a minefield of inconsistent pay rates. The system utilizes all overriding rates found in Workday, automatically applying them to the right employees on pay day without updating payroll data or altering defined pay groups.