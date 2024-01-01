Redcat + Workforce.com

Integrate Your Sales Data

Workforce.com works together with your Redcat sales data so you can roster your staff effectively using accurate sales estimates. Simply integrate the two systems and let Redcat feed in your sales and revenue data.

Optimise Your Staff’s Rotas

Determine staff rosters with smart algorithms based on your sales data. Integratingh Workforce.com and Redcat let’s you roster exactly the way you want by visualising key metrics such as SPLH and wage % of revenue.

Improve Your Efficiency

Increase productivity and profitability with Workforce.com’s complete suite of attendance, time off management, labour costing and payroll integration features.