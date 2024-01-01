Stories
Implementation & Launch
ROI
Skip all the data entry by bulk importing staff from Paychex directly into Workforce.com’s advanced scheduling and time-tracking system for cleaner timesheets and higher visibility.
Bulk import fields directly from Paychex like employee IDs, names, labor assignments, and hire dates with no need for tedious data re-entry. From there, choose whether or not to sync staff info once every hour.
Using staff data from Paychex, Workforce.com builds smarter schedules, prioritizing factors like unavailability, qualifications, wage costs, and more. Auto-build shifts with a single click, view live insights on staffing levels, and forecast demand up to four weeks out.
View a live timeclock feed and generate daily timesheets as employees clock in and out via mobile device or tablet. Live attendance data syncs with scheduling to give you the best insight into wage and hour variances on the frontline.
Use Workforce.com to review and auto-approve timesheets in bulk, and when ready, export according to Paychex’s payroll requirements.
Import everything you need from Paychex, and use Workforce.com to drill down on all your scheduling and attendance operations.