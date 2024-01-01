Retail Payroll Software

Stories
Implementation & Launch
ROI
Process pay runs more efficiently with daily timesheet approvals, shift differential calculations, and a staff self-service portal.
Speed up payroll by automatically calculating shift differentials, overtime rates, and breaks on timesheets. This eliminates the need for manual verification of complex alternate rates, ensuring accurate staff payments and a faster payroll process.
Onboarding & self-service features streamline how staff update their tax and employment details. With your payroll system acting as a single source, you’ll avoid the need to re-enter employee data, hunt down W-4s from new hires, or delay payroll.
Alerts remind associates to complete timesheets for their scheduled hours, and managers get daily reminders to approve these timesheets. This process cuts down on the need to follow up with associates about missing or unapproved timesheets, allowing for faster payroll.s
Mobile self-service enables associates to easily access their paystubs, timesheets, time-off requests, and bank account details. Human resources no longer needs to act as an intermediary whenever staff want to update their information.
Want to learn more about a specific feature?
Workforce.com is completely cloud-based and is available on browsers, IOS, and Android. Access the platform anytime, anywhere, with no expensive hardware to maintain.
Yes, Workforce.com offers many integrations with external HRIS, POS, and accounting systems. However, since Workforce.com is an all-in-one solution for retail businesses, it is best practice to use it for everything. This reduces the number of integrations your IT team needs to deal with. Check out what else Workforce.com offers, including shift staffing, applicant tracking, onboarding, and performance management.
Absolutely! When you first sign up for Workforce.com, you’ll get a dedicated implementation specialist to help you get started. Once you are running payroll smoothly, you’ll still have access to reliable 24/7 support whenever you have questions about our payroll features.
Your associates can clock-in and out over their phones via Workforce.com’s user-friendly mobile app. Alternatively, they can punch-in on a stationary tablet using Workforce.com’s kiosk app. Both timeclocks record employee hours, track labor costs, and generate electronic timesheets.
When it comes to tax compliance, we have your back. We will calculate all taxes, garnishments, and withholdings for you. We will also handle all your W-2 filings; however, we do not file your 1099s. We recommend using your accounting system to handle these filings. There are also stand-alone solutions we can recommend if needed.
While everyone from small business owners, to startups, to global enterprises use Workforce.com in the retail industry, most of our clients typically fall within the 20-300 staff range.
Yes, you can onboard new employees directly into Workforce.com and use that information for payroll purposes – no data reentering or transferring is required.