Hospitality Employee Scheduling Software

Better customer service.11% lower labor costs.

Quickly schedule staff to bookings & reservations, backfill callouts with shift swapping, and hit your labor cost goals.

Get a demo
Pricing

8,134 + reviews

Prevent short staffing

  • With demand-based scheduling, you can match your staffing levels to anticipated sales and reservations. AI-driven predictions help you schedule more efficiently, meaning you'll always have the right amount of staff on hand to meet customer needs.

Hospitality Applicant Details
Hospitality Demand Data

Reverse rising labor costs

  • Stick to your budget with demand forecasts and map labor costs to sales in real time. Use staffing ratios to schedule smarter while decreasing your SPLH and avoiding unnecessary overtime.

Quickly backfill no call no shows

  • With shift swapping, staff can instantly backfill themselves with other qualified team members if they can't make a shift. Managers won't waste time calling and texting every staff member to try and find a last minute replacement.

Hospitality Offer Shifts
Hospitality Checklist

Easily keep staff in the loop

  • Post announcements, message teams, and send out schedule reminders – all in one place. Prevent confusion and communicate quickly with everyone connected in a single, centralized app.

Ensure wage & hour compliance

  • Automatically validate shifts according to state and federal labor laws. Easily account for maximum hour rules, breaks, minor laws, Fair Workweek, and more to avoid penalties and improve employee satisfaction.

Hospitality Shift Validation

What's Included

  • Want to learn more about a specific feature?

    Get a demo

  • Employee Scheduling

    Labor Forecasting

    Task Management

    Schedule Templates

  • Communications

    Shift Swapping

    Open Shift Bidding

    Leave Management

    POS Integration

  • Auto-Scheduling

    Labor Cost Reporting

Still have questions? Want to learn more? Schedule a time with one of our product specialists.

Get a demo
Pricing
Frequently Asked Questions
How much does Workforce.com’s staff scheduling cost?

Visit our pricing page to see what plan works best for you and request a quote.

Does Workforce.com include a time clock for automating time tracking?

Workforce.com’s Time & Attendance module features a digital time clock that can be downloaded on any IOS or Android mobile device. Employees can use it to clock in and clock out of their shifts and even record breaks. The time clock also generates electronic timesheets every time it is used, and prevents time theft with geo-location settings and photo ID settings.

Can my staff submit time off requests in Workforce.com’s scheduling app?

Yes, Workforce.com’s scheduling includes leave management. Your employees can request time off, view their leave balances, and view their upcoming vacation - all on a single mobile app, synced with their work schedule.

Does Workforce.com offer onboarding for new hires?

Yup! Through Workforce.com’s intuitive HR suite, store managers can onboard retail staff quickly via a self-service checklist. Once approved, new hires are immediately available for shift scheduling.

How do my employees swap shifts in Workforce.com?

It’s pretty simple. A team member can request a replacement through the app if they can't make it to a shift. They can either select a coworker they would like to swap with, or they can send a notification out to all eligible staff. If they choose the latter, anyone can claim the shift with managerial approval.

Want to see it in action?

Get a demo