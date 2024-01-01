Healthcare Payroll Software

Stories
Get timesheets completed quickly with daily reminders, self-service features, and auto-approvals.
Instantly calculate specialty pay rates, overtime, shift differentials, and meal penalties on timesheets – no more combing through complex alternative rates by hand. This ensures accurate staff payments and expedites the payroll process.
Intuitive onboarding and self-service features empower staff to update their own information within the payroll system. You’ll never have to re-enter employee details, follow up with new hires for their W-4s, or experience payroll delays.
Prompt staff to complete timesheets according to their scheduled hours and send daily notifications to managers to approve them. This reduces the need to chase down staff for incomplete or unapproved timesheets, ensuring swift payroll processing.
Self-service enables staff to access their paystubs, timesheets, and PTO information immediately. This eliminates the need to mediate between staff and their personal data, saving valuable time.
Workforce.com is completely cloud-based and is available on browsers, IOS, and Android. Access the platform anytime, anywhere, with no expensive hardware to maintain.
While medical practices of all sizes use Workforce.com in the healthcare industry those with 50-300 staff members typically use it the most.
Yes, Workforce.com offers many integrations with external HR solutions. However, since Workforce.com is an all-in-one solution for healthcare workers, it is best practice to use it for everything. This reduces the number of integrations your IT team needs to deal with and generally improves the workflow of your HR team and healthcare providers. To learn more, check out the other modules Workforce.com offers, including shift staffing, applicant tracking, onboarding, and performance management.
Yes, it does. It is available on both iOS and Android devices. While you can’t run payroll on the app, healthcare employees can use it to clock in and out, review their timesheets, request time off, check their paystubs, and update their bank account information.
It is simple, really: by being user-friendly and focusing on self-service. Through the app, healthcare professionals can easily update their personal, bank, and tax information in less time without having to go through human resources. They can also review their paystubs and timesheets in just a few taps. All of this improves their overall experience, leading to higher retention and improved patient care.