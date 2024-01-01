Healthcare Payroll Software

Yes, Workforce.com offers many integrations with external HR solutions. However, since Workforce.com is an all-in-one solution for healthcare workers, it is best practice to use it for everything. This reduces the number of integrations your IT team needs to deal with and generally improves the workflow of your HR team and healthcare providers. To learn more, check out the other modules Workforce.com offers, including shift staffing, applicant tracking, onboarding, and performance management.