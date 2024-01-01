Aged Care & Nursing Home Payroll Software

Handle payroll
with ease

Streamline pay runs with timesheet auto-approvals, staff self-service features, and PBJ reporting.

Automate PBJ Reporting

  • Easily generate Payroll-Based Journal reports that are audit-ready, reducing manual effort and minimizing the risk of error. Enhance your CMS 5 Star Quality Rating and comply with ACA requirements with better insight into staffing data.

Always pay staff accurately

  • Process payroll more efficiently by automatically calculating specialty pay rates, overtime, and meal penalties directly on timesheets. Eliminate the need for manual verification of complex alternate rates, prevent inaccurate staff payments, and process pay runs in less time.s

Get employee details without manual entry

  • With self-service and employee onboarding, caregivers can update their employment details directly in the payroll system. This mitigates the need for repeated data entry, avoids the hassle of collecting W-4 forms from new hires, and ensures timely payroll processing.

Let staff update their own details

  • Self-service allows employees to instantly access their paystubs, timesheets, and PTO information. Don’t act as an intermediary between staff and their personal data anymore, and save everyone some time.

Never wait for completed timesheets

  • Notify staff in real-time to complete their timesheets based on scheduled hours, and set up daily reminders for managers to approve all timesheets. This system reduces the need to follow up on missing or unapproved timesheets, enabling faster pay runs.

Frequently Asked Questions
How much does Workforce.com’s payroll solution cost?

To find out what will work best for your business, visit our pricing page and request a quote.

Will I have access to a customer support team?

You can count on us. When you first sign up for Workforce.com, you’ll get a dedicated implementation specialist to help import your employee and tax records. After you process your first payroll, you’ll still have access to reliable 24/7 support channels for expert guidance on our payroll services.

Can I integrate Workforce.com with my other software providers?

Yup! Workforce.com’s HCM system integrates with a wide variety of point-of-sale (POS) platforms, HR software, and accounting systems via open API or SFTP.

What kind of senior living facilities use Workforce.com’s payroll solution?

Workforce.com serves assisted living centers, long-term care facilities, home care agencies, and more. Healthcare organizations of all sizes, from 20-1000+ staff, use Workforce.com for payroll and workforce management. No matter your size or sector, you’ll be in good hands.

How does Workforce.com improve employee engagement?

Through its user-friendly self-service features. Over the mobile app, staff can view and update their personal details and employment information with managerial approval. This not only alleviates the administrative burden for human resources but also increase job satisfaction amongst staff – improving engagement and retention in the long run.

