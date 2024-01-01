Aged Care & Nursing Home Payroll Software

Stories
Implementation & Launch
ROI
Streamline pay runs with timesheet auto-approvals, staff self-service features, and PBJ reporting.
Easily generate Payroll-Based Journal reports that are audit-ready, reducing manual effort and minimizing the risk of error. Enhance your CMS 5 Star Quality Rating and comply with ACA requirements with better insight into staffing data.
Process payroll more efficiently by automatically calculating specialty pay rates, overtime, and meal penalties directly on timesheets. Eliminate the need for manual verification of complex alternate rates, prevent inaccurate staff payments, and process pay runs in less time.s
With self-service and employee onboarding, caregivers can update their employment details directly in the payroll system. This mitigates the need for repeated data entry, avoids the hassle of collecting W-4 forms from new hires, and ensures timely payroll processing.
Self-service allows employees to instantly access their paystubs, timesheets, and PTO information. Don’t act as an intermediary between staff and their personal data anymore, and save everyone some time.
Notify staff in real-time to complete their timesheets based on scheduled hours, and set up daily reminders for managers to approve all timesheets. This system reduces the need to follow up on missing or unapproved timesheets, enabling faster pay runs.
Want to learn more about a specific feature?
Full-Service Payroll
Time & Attendance
Wage & Hour Automation
Direct Deposit
Employee Self-Service App
Wage Garnishments
Tax Filing
Time Clock App
Leave Management
GPS Clocking
Alternative Pay Rates
Still have questions? Want to learn more? Schedule a time with one of our product specialists.
To find out what will work best for your business, visit our pricing page and request a quote.
You can count on us. When you first sign up for Workforce.com, you’ll get a dedicated implementation specialist to help import your employee and tax records. After you process your first payroll, you’ll still have access to reliable 24/7 support channels for expert guidance on our payroll services.
Yup! Workforce.com’s HCM system integrates with a wide variety of point-of-sale (POS) platforms, HR software, and accounting systems via open API or SFTP.
Workforce.com serves assisted living centers, long-term care facilities, home care agencies, and more. Healthcare organizations of all sizes, from 20-1000+ staff, use Workforce.com for payroll and workforce management. No matter your size or sector, you’ll be in good hands.
Through its user-friendly self-service features. Over the mobile app, staff can view and update their personal details and employment information with managerial approval. This not only alleviates the administrative burden for human resources but also increase job satisfaction amongst staff – improving engagement and retention in the long run.