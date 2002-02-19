Find answers to our most frequently-asked questions. If you have other questions or comments regarding the site, please visit our feedback page.

I forgot my username and/or password.

There are several options to retrieve your username/password:

Membership Confirmation: When you registered with Workforce Management, you should have received a confirmation message from us, which includes your username/password.

Have It Sent: You can request that your username/password be mailed to you. Enter your e-mail address at our Username/Password Recovery page, and your username/password will be sent to you. NOTE: You must use the e-mail address listed in your Workforce Management profile. Your username/password will be sent to this address.

Password Hint: If you remember your username, but not your password, your Password Hint will be displayed once you try to log in. This is a word or phrase related to your password, chosen by you at registration.

If All Else Fails: Please feel free to contact us.

Return to Top

My username and/or password isn’t working.

Did you receive an “invalid username/password” error? This means that you’ve mistyped either your username and/or password. Please double-check your username/password, and try again. NOTE: Both username and password are case-sensitive, meaning that “johndoe” and “Johndoe” will be recognized as two different usernames by our system.

If you continue to receive an “invalid username/password” error, you can request that your correct username/password be sent to you from our Username/Password Recovery page. NOTE: You must use the e-mail address listed in your Workforce Management profile. Your username/password will be sent to this address.

Do you log in, but are returned to the log in screen again and again, with no apparent errors? Try deleting all Workforce Management cookies from your browser. If you are unsure how to do this, or this does not solve the problem, please contact us.

If all else fails, please contact us for further help.

Return to Top

How private is my information?

Your password is not made available to the public, nor released by Workforce Management. Workforce Management has access to all password information for the sole purpose of password recovery.

Parts of your member profile are made available to the public, if you so choose. This option is available in your member profile, and includes state, country, company size, industry, etc.

Your e-mail address will be made public each time you post a message in our forums. View our privacy policy.

Return to Top

How do I change my e-mail address?

To make any change to your profile, including username, e-mail address, and password, click here. NOTE: You may be prompted to log in.

Return to Top

How do I unsubscribe from Workforce Management messages?

To unsubscribe from any Workforce Management messages, including Workforce Week, Dear Workforce, Workforce Recruiting and Workforce Management Product & Service announcements, please click here. Simply place a checkmark next to the mailings you wish to receive, and remove the checkmark from those you don’t. NOTE: Be sure to click ‘Save My Changes’ at the bottom of the page.

If you have any questions, or experience any problems, please contact us at customerservice@workforce.com or 877-812-1588 (8am – 5pm EST).

Return to Top

I need to report a technical problem

Please contact us at customerservice@workforce.com.

Return to Top