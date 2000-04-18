Latest News Magazine Ebooks & Whitepapers

Sample Three-Month Performance Review

By Staff Report

Apr. 18, 2000

Please complete this three month evaluation for the employee. It is not expected that a new employee will be doing all of his or her assigned tasks at the level required of an experienced fully competent person in this job. It is expected that any performance areas that are rated need to do better will be the subject of coaching and any that are doing all right is good news to be “celebrated.” For any areas that are rated significant improvement needed a written improvement plan will be developed and another review performed within three months. Return to Human Resources.


Employee: _______________

Title: _______________

Supervisor: ______________

Date: ______________

Performance Dimension

Doing all right

Need to do better

Significant Improvement Needed

Quality of Work

 

 

 

Quantity of Work

 

 

 

Client Relationship

 

 

 

Writing Skill

 

 

 

Presentation Skill

 

 

 

Initiative

 

 

 

Willingness to ask questions

 

 

 

Problem Solving

 

 

 

Application of Technical Knowledge

 

 

 

Comments:


Date of next review:


   ___ three months
   ___ end of year
   ___ improvement plan needed


SOURCE: Mike Smith, P.O. Box 1692 Wal, NJ 07719, ms@mikesmith-hr.com


The information contained in this article is intended to provide useful information on the topic covered, but should not be construed as legal advice or a legal opinion.


