Please complete this three month evaluation for the employee. It is not expected that a new employee will be doing all of his or her assigned tasks at the level required of an experienced fully competent person in this job. It is expected that any performance areas that are rated need to do better will be the subject of coaching and any that are doing all right is good news to be “celebrated.” For any areas that are rated significant improvement needed a written improvement plan will be developed and another review performed within three months. Return to Human Resources.

Employee: _______________ Title: _______________ Supervisor: ______________ Date: ______________

Performance Dimension Doing all right Need to do better Significant Improvement Needed Quality of Work Quantity of Work Client Relationship Writing Skill Presentation Skill Initiative Willingness to ask questions Problem Solving Application of Technical Knowledge

Comments:

Date of next review:

___ three months

___ end of year

___ improvement plan needed

SOURCE: Mike Smith, P.O. Box 1692 Wal, NJ 07719, ms@mikesmith-hr.com

The information contained in this article is intended to provide useful information on the topic covered, but should not be construed as legal advice or a legal opinion.