Archive
By Staff Report
Apr. 18, 2000
Please complete this three month evaluation for the employee. It is not expected that a new employee will be doing all of his or her assigned tasks at the level required of an experienced fully competent person in this job. It is expected that any performance areas that are rated need to do better will be the subject of coaching and any that are doing all right is good news to be “celebrated.” For any areas that are rated significant improvement needed a written improvement plan will be developed and another review performed within three months. Return to Human Resources.
Employee: _______________
Title: _______________
Supervisor: ______________
Date: ______________
Performance Dimension
Doing all right
Need to do better
Significant Improvement Needed
Quality of Work
Quantity of Work
Client Relationship
Writing Skill
Presentation Skill
Initiative
Willingness to ask questions
Problem Solving
Application of Technical Knowledge
Comments:
Date of next review:
___ three months
___ end of year
___ improvement plan needed
SOURCE: Mike Smith, P.O. Box 1692 Wal, NJ 07719, ms@mikesmith-hr.com
The information contained in this article is intended to provide useful information on the topic covered, but should not be construed as legal advice or a legal opinion.
