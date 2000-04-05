Sample Selected-For-Interview Letter

Ms. Jane Smith

245 Elm Street, Apt. 45

Columbus, OH 43221

Dear Ms. Smith:

Last week, we evaluated all the applications we received for the position of Assistant Manager at Make Your Business Better.

It was tough to decide on the select group chosen for an interview, because we received so many good resumes.

You were one of those selected for an interview. We’d like to find out more about the skills you would bring to the job. Ideally, we’d like to meet with you April 10 or 11 at a time that works for you. Give us a call at (714) 555-1212 to work out a time and get directions.

I’ll look forward to meeting you. You can expect to be here about 90 minutes total, with a short assessment of your work preferences followed by the interview.

Sincerely,

Jane Doe

Make Your Business Better

The information contained in this article is intended to provide useful information on the topic covered, but should not be construed as legal advice or a legal opinion.

Sample Not-Selected-For-Interview Letter

Ms. Jane Smith

245 Elm Street, Apt. 45

Columbus, OH 43221

Dear Ms. Smith:

Last week, we evaluated all the applications we received for the position of Assistant Manager at Make Your Business Better.

It was tough to decide on the select group chosen for an interview, because we received so many good resumes.

Unfortunately, we weren’t able to offer you an interview. However, we encourage you to apply for other positions as they become available in the future.

Thank you for your interest in Make Your Business Better, the most respected source of business/management information. Best wishes in your job search.

Sincerely,

Jane Doe

Make Your Business Better

