Do you ever wonder whether your training needs are similar to your competitors’? Do you want some ideas on where to focus your training?

Leadership development is the No. 1 training need of employees, according to a survey of over 200 organizations nationwide. In a tight labor market, organizations have become more interested in developing employees they already have on board, and providing them with the training they need to take on additional responsibility, such as training in interpersonal skills, communication skills, managing change, and teamwork.

The Top 10 training needs of today’s employees are:

Leadership development (selected by 65% of respondents). Interpersonal skills training (59%). Communication skills training (53%). Managing change (52%). Teamwork (52%). Management skills training (51%). Problem solving (45%). Customer service (41%). Retaining employees (40%). Creativity and innovation (36%).

You can bet your competitors will be working to satisfy these needs. Try to do the same if you want to keep up with the Joneses.

SOURCE: Manchester Inc., Jacksonville, Florida, February 2000.